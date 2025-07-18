Police Nab Notorious Bandit, Recovers AK-49 Rifle, Others in Sokoto

. Arrest suspected armed robbers, kidnappers, cultists, car thieves in Osun

Yinka Kolawole in Osogbo and Onuminya Innocent in Sokoto

The operative of Sokoto State Police Command have made a significant breakthrough in their fight against banditry and kidnapping, arresting a notorious bandit, Buba Magaji, from Julirkol Village in Silame Local Government Area, Sokoto State.

Similarly, police in Osun State have arrested five suspects alleged to have been involved in armed robbery, kidnapping, car theft, secret cultism, and murder.

According to a statement by the Sokoto Police Public Relations Officer, DSP Ahmad Rufai, Magaji’s arrest was made possible by a tip-off that identified him as a close associate of the Lakurawa bandit syndicate, a group responsible for terrorising residents and perpetrating crimes across multiple local government areas.

The statement noted that operatives from the Command’s Anti-Kidnapping Unit acted swiftly on the intelligence, arresting Magaji on July 13, 2025, at about 1600hrs.

During the investigation, Magaji confessed to his involvement in criminal activities linked to the syndicate and revealed the location of an AK-49 rifle he had concealed in the bush along the Silame axis.

A subsequent search of the area on July 16, 2025, led to the recovery of the rifle, a magazine, and 22 rounds of live ammunition.

The Commissioner of Police, Sokoto State Command, Ahmed Musa, praised the effectiveness of actionable intelligence and the dedication of the Anti-Kidnapping Unit, stating that the operation disrupted the activities of the Lakurawa syndicate and commending the vigilance of citizens who provided the crucial tip-off.

“The arrest of Buba Magaji and the recovery of the AK-49 rifle and ammunition are significant victories in our relentless pursuit of criminal elements plaguing Sokoto State,” the commissioner said.

The police command reassured the public of its commitment to combating kidnapping, banditry, and all forms of criminality, with investigations into Magaji’s activities and the wider Lakurawa syndicate network ongoing.

The arrest of Magaji and the recovery of the AK-49 rifle and ammunition are significant victories in the fight against banditry and kidnapping in Sokoto State.

The Sokoto State Police Command urged citizens to continue providing valuable information to aid in the fight against crime and criminality in the state.

Meanwhile, Police in Osun State have arrested five suspects alleged to have been involved in armed robbery, kidnapping, car theft, secret cultism, and murder.

In a statement issued by the Police Command’s spokesperson, DSP Abiodun Ojelabi, the police confirmed that five suspects were apprehended and a number of stolen items recovered, including firearms, vehicles, mobile phones, and other valuables.

Items recovered included a black Lexus SUV with registration No: GGE 197 JJ; a silver Toyota Camry with registration No: BDG 684 HW; a 3½ bed frame, a 3½ mattress, four locally-made single-barrel guns, and one cut-to-size double-barrel gun

Other terms recovered are two Nokia C32 Android phones and valuable documents.

The statement gave the names of the arrested suspects as Michael Ojo (27), Dotun Olumide (34), Adeboye Damilare Blessing (23), Taiwo Awoniran (28), and Onah David (29) years

According to DSP Ojelabi, on July 11, 2025, operatives of the Anti-Cultism Squad, acting on credible intelligence, arrested Michael Ojo in Ilesa with a stolen Lexus SUV, car keys, and supporting documents.

He stated that further investigation revealed that Ojo had led a gang of armed men to Akungba in Ondo State on June 20, 2025, where they reportedly kidnapped and murdered two victims, Mr. Abah John Friday and Ms. Okah Andrel, before stealing their Lexus SUV, iPhones, and other belongings.

In a separate operation on July 10, 2025, officers from the Prompt Response Unit attached to the Ikire Area Command intercepted a Toyota Camry with a suspicious registration.

The driver, Dotun Olumide, fled the scene but was apprehended shortly afterward. During interrogation, he confessed to stealing the vehicle, along with a bed frame and mattress, from Poget Care Homes Foundation in Badagry, Lagos State, where he had worked as a security guard. The organisation later confirmed the theft.

Also on June 22, 2025, Adeboye Damilare was arrested after he attempted to rob a boutique owner in Obalufon Street in Ile-Ife with a locally made pistol. Although he fired a shot, the complainant escaped unhurt and raised the alarm, leading to Damilare’s arrest.

He later confessed to purchasing the firearm for ₦60,000 from Taiwo Awoniran, who was arrested on June 27, 2025, in Modakeke. Three more locally made guns were recovered during Awoniran’s arrest.

The Command image-maker hinted that on April 25, 2025, a complainant alleged that her Nokia C32 Android phone had been stolen while charging it at a friend’s house in the Akile area of Ila-Orangun. A thorough investigation led to the arrest of Onah David on July 12, 2025. He was found with the stolen phone and a cut-to-size double-barrel gun in his possession.

All suspects, Ojelabi said, were currently in police custody and would be prosecuted upon the conclusion of investigations.

The state Commissioner of Police, Ibrahim Gotan, commended the swift and coordinated efforts of the various police units involved. He reaffirmed the Command’s commitment to maintaining law and order across the state.

According to him, “We urge the good people of Osun State to remain vigilant and work closely with the police. Together, we can ensure that the state remains a haven for all.”

Gotan also appealed to members of the public to continue providing timely and credible information that can assist the police in tracking and apprehending criminal elements.