NTF-CBN Senior Open Championship to Serve off July 21

Olawale Ajimotokan in Abuja

The 46th CBN Senior Open Tennis Championship will serve off at the Package B of the Moshood Abiola Stadium in Abuja on Monday, July 21, with the preliminary matches also slated to begin today, the Nigeria Tennis Federation (NTF) announced yesterday.

The yearly championship is organised in conjunction with the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN).

The championship which has become a major on the Nigeria’s tennis calendar and a key platform for identifying and nurturing local talent, offers young players from across the country the opportunity to compete at a national level and gain exposure to international selection pathways.

The Acting Director of Corporate Communications, CBN, Mrs. Hakama Sidi Ali, reaffirmed the Bank’s longstanding commitment to nation-building and the vital role young people play in national development.

“Over the years,” she said, “this championship has helped young talents, providing them with a constructive outlet and a chance to showcase their abilities on a national stage”.

Also, the NTF acknowledged the CBN’s continued support, describing it as instrumental in sustaining the growth of the sport and strengthening Nigeria’s representation in major competitions such as the Davis Cup and the African Games.

This year’s event will feature a full range of categories: men and women’s singles and doubles, as well as wheelchair tennis for both men and women, reinforcing the Bank’s commitment to inclusive participation.

The tournament’s structure shows 64 players in the men’s singles draw and 32 in the women’s singles.

There will be 32 doubles teams in each of the men and women’s categories, and 16 participants in each of the wheelchair events.

In its over 40-year existence, the Senior Open Tennis Championship has produced Nigeria’s tennis household names, including Sunday Maku, David Imonite, Veronica Oyibokia-Iwebema, Christy Agugbom, Sarah Adegoke, Sylvester Emmanuel, Imeh Joseph, Oyinlomo Quadri, Marylove Edwards and others.

The finals are scheduled for Saturday, July 26, 2025, at the same venue