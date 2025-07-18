  • Friday, 18th July, 2025

NIMASA Shuts Down ShellPlux, TMDK Terminals over ISPS Code Violations

Business | 6 seconds ago

Eromosele Abiodun

The Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency (NIMASA), in its role as the Designated Authority for implementing the International Ship and Port Facility Security (ISPS) Code in Nigeria, yesterday shut down ShellPlux and TMDK Terminals, both located in the Ijegun-Egba area      of      Lagos.

NIMASA said the enforcement action follows persistent non-compliance by the facilities with the provisions of the ISPS Code, despite several formal warnings. 

The move, NIMASA stressed, aligns with global best practices and is in accordance with Section 79(f) of the ISPS Code Implementation Regulations (2014), which mandates the closure of any facility that remains in violation for over three calendar months.

Speaking on the development, the Director General of NIMASA, Dr. Dayo Mobereola, emphasised the Agency’s commitment to safeguarding Nigeria’s maritime domain.

He added, “In wielding the big stick, we acted only as a last resort,” he said. “Our primary goal is to enforce safety and security practices across Nigerian ports and jetties. At a time when we are collaborating with the United States Coast Guard to lift the conditions of entry on vessels from Nigeria, we cannot        afford          lapses         that   jeopardize   our          progress.”

Mobereola added that the facilities would be reopened once all compliance requirements are satisfactorily met, acknowledging their important role in service delivery and trade facilitation. “The Minister of Marine and Blue Economy Adegboyega Oyetola is committed to enhanced sustainable trade facilitation for the maritime sector in a safe and conducive environment
The ISPS Code, an amendment to the SOLAS Convention, was developed by the International Maritime Organization (IMO) to enhance maritime and port security, particularly for facilities engaged in international trade,” he said.

Related Articles

Founded on January 22, 1995, THISDAY is published by THISDAY NEWSPAPERS LTD., 35 Creek Road Apapa, Lagos, Nigeria with offices in 36 states of Nigeria , the Federal Capital Territory and around the world. It is Nigeria’s most authoritative news media available on all platforms for the political, business, professional and diplomatic elite and broader middle classes while serving as the meeting point of new ideas, culture and technology for the aspirationals and millennials. The newspaper is a public trust dedicated to the pursuit of truth and reason covering a range of issues from breaking news to politics, business, the markets, the arts, sports and community to the crossroads of people and society.

Helpful Links

Contact Us

You can email us at: hello@thisdaylive.com or visit our contact us page.