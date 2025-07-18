  • Friday, 18th July, 2025

Nigeria’s Men Reclaim Crown at  2025 ITTF Africa West Regional Championship 

Nigeria’s Men team reclaimed their crown at the 2025 ITTF Africa West Regional Championships yesterday with a commanding victory over Côte d’Ivoire in the final.

Earlier in the tournament, the Nigerian women’s team, led by Ajoke Ojomu, continued their regional dominance with a flawless run, defeating Benin Republic, Ghana, and Guinea to retain their title. The four-day event also served as a qualifier for the 2025 African Championships, scheduled to take place later this year in Kigali, Rwanda.

After narrowly losing the title to Togo in 2024, the Nigerian men returned with renewed determination. Playing on home soil in Lagos, they powered through the group stage, dropping only a single set, ironically to Côte d’Ivoire. 

From the quarterfinals onward, the trio of Matthew Kuti, Taiwo Mati, and Abdulbasit Abdulfatai delivered a series of dominant performances, culminating in a 3-0 sweep of the Ivorians in the final.

The singles competition continues today, Friday, July 18, with intense battles expected. 

Defending men’s singles champion, Oba Oba Kizito of Côte d’Ivoire, will  face stiff competition from Nigeria’s Taiwo Mati and Matthew Kuti, both former champions. Players from Togo and the Benin Republic are also in strong contention for podium finishes.

Guinea’s Maret Camara made a strong impression by topping Group 9 with a 3-0 win over Ghana’s James Marfo. 

Meanwhile, Nigeria’s Matthew Fabunmi suffered the country’s only singles defeat so far, narrowly losing 3-2 to Benin Republic’s Atanda Adou in Group 11.

In the women’s singles, Nigeria’s representatives—Ajoke Ojomu, Kabirat Ayoola, Aishat Rabiu, Favour Ojo, Maryam Ahmed, and Sukurat Aiyelabegan—all topped their respective groups to advance to the knockout stage.

The tournament will conclude on Saturday, July 19, with champions to be crowned in both the men and women’s singles events. 

Ten countries, including host nation Nigeria, are competing in this four-event regional championship. The top three teams in each category will qualify for the continental finals in Rwanda this October.

