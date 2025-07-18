Nigerian Navy Trains Personnel on Fisheries Regulation Enforcement

Chiemelie Ezeobi

The Nigerian Navy, in collaboration with the Federal Department of Fisheries, on Tuesday, 16 July 2025, conducted a training programme for its personnel on fisheries regulation enforcement at the NNS Beecroft Officers’ Mess in Apapa, Lagos.

The training aimed to equip naval personnel with the knowledge and tools required to effectively enforce fisheries laws within Nigeria’s maritime domain, especially in the face of rising threats from illegal, unreported, and unregulated (IUU) fishing.

Representing the Flag Officer Commanding Western Naval Command (FOC WNC), Rear Admiral M.G. Oamen, was the Command Operations Officer, Commodore A. Mohammed. In his remarks, Commodore Mohammed highlighted the strategic importance of the Nigerian Navy in safeguarding Nigeria’s maritime economy.

He noted that, “The Nigerian Navy plays a crucial role in combating illegal, unreported, and unregulated fishing activities which are a direct threat to our maritime economy and ecosystem.”

Facilitators from the Federal Department of Fisheries, Mr. Adedayo Akinbobola and Mr. Taiwo Are, delivered comprehensive lectures on key aspects of Nigeria’s fisheries regulations. Topics covered included licensing requirements, types of fishing vessels, and classification of fishing zones — ranging from non-trawling areas within 0 to 5 nautical miles, to zones extending from 6 nautical miles to distant waters.

Participants were also trained on identifying mandatory documents on board fishing vessels, understanding mesh size regulations (specifically 44 mm for shrimping and 76 mm for fishing), and the step-by-step procedures for apprehending violators, reporting infractions, and preserving evidence for prosecution.

The facilitators emphasised the collaborative roles of the Navy and other security agencies in ensuring compliance and achieving sustainable marine resource management.

Mr. Akinbobola and Mr. Are reiterated the need for synergy between enforcement bodies, stating that effective collaboration is essential in curbing IUU fishing and ensuring food security, economic protection, and environmental sustainability in Nigerian waters.

The training concluded with an interactive session where participants raised operational questions and shared experiences from the field. This engagement reinforced the Navy’s commitment to maritime law enforcement, inter-agency cooperation, and broader national development goals.