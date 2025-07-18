NCS’ FOU Intercepts Foreign Currency at Seme Border, Hands Over to EFCC

Eromosele Abiodun

The Nigeria Customs Service (NCS), Federal Operations Unit (FOU),Zone A, Ikeja has announced a significant breakthrough in its ongoing efforts to combat the movement of illicit financial flows within the country with the interception of foreign currencies at Seme border.

This was disclosed by the Comptroller of the Unit, Comptroller Mohammed Shuaibu, during a brief handover ceremony held t at the Unit’s conference hall in Ikeja, Lagos.

According to Shuaibu, “Our operations patrol team was on routine surveillance along the Babapupa bush paths near the Seme border when they intercepted a Nissan Almera suspected to be a smuggled vehicle Upon sighting our officers, the driver abandoned the vehicle and fled into the bush to evade arrest.”

Addressing officers of the Unit, representatives from the EFCC, and members of the NCBN crew, he disclosed that an examination of the vehicle revealed the concealed sum of $20,000 and 110,000 West African CFA Francs, with a total estimated value of N30,861,651.00.

He emphasised that the seizure is a testament to the dedication of his officers adding: “This arrest underscores the relentless commitment of our personnel to thwart the activities of illicit financial flow operators and protect the Nigerian economy. It reflects our concerted efforts to combat smuggling and restore law and order along our borders.”

Shuaibu commended his officers for their dedication and assured that the unit remains vigilant in its mission to eradicate smuggling.

The seized currencies were handed over to the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) for further investigation and possible prosecution.

Speaking, EFCC’s Zonal Directorate 1, Assistant Director Shehu Mohammed, who represented the Zonal Coordinator, commended the NCS for the interception. He emphasised the effective collaboration between both agencies:

He said, “This seizure and subsequent handover of undeclared foreign currency highlight the strong synergy between our agencies and our joint commitment to enforcing financial laws in Nigeria. The EFCC will conduct a thorough investigation to identify the individuals involved and determine the appropriate legal action