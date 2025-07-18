Navy Foils, Rescues 11 Human Trafficking Victims, Seizes Smuggled Goods in Badagry Operations

Chiemelie Ezeobi

In a string of coordinated operations across coastal Badagry, the Nigerian Navy’s Forward Operating Base (FOB) has rescued 11 suspected victims of human trafficking and intercepted large consignments of smuggled foreign rice and petrol, reinforcing its mandate to curb transnational crimes along Nigeria’s western maritime corridor.

The Navy disclosed that the operations, carried out between late May and mid-July 2025, were part of broader efforts to dismantle smuggling networks and disrupt trafficking routes operating through the country’s borders with neighbouring nations.

In a statement issued on Thursday, the Commanding Officer of FOB Badagry, Navy Captain B.O. Omotayo, confirmed that the Base rescued 11 suspected human trafficking victims in three separate operations conducted between June 27 and July 9, 2025.

According to the him, the victims included three 15-year-old girls rescued at the Owode Border, a 19-year-old girl intercepted en route to the Republic of Benin, and seven teenagers found onboard a passenger boat heading to Porto Novo. Some of those found on the boat were suspected to be recruiters.

“Preliminary investigations revealed that the victims, mostly from Imo, Akwa Ibom, and Abia States, were being trafficked to Mali, Cotonou, and Ghana under false pretences,” he said.

All the rescued victims have since been handed over to the National Agency for the Prohibition of Trafficking in Persons (NAPTIP) for further investigation and family reunification.

In addition to its anti-trafficking operations, the Base also carried out a series of intelligence-driven raids between June 22 and July 14, 2025, leading to the seizure of 423 bags of foreign parboiled rice.

The interceptions took place along major smuggling routes including Badagry Market Waterside, Badagry-Porto Novo Creek, Erekiti axis, Point of No Return, T-Junction, Isalu, and Tongeji Creek.

THISDAY gathered that between May 29 and July 9, 2025, the Base also intercepted 16,895 litres of illegally transported Premium Motor Spirit (PMS) in multiple operations across Bollington, Idale-Badagry, Owode-Apa, Ijofin, Ashikpa, and again at Badagry Market Waterside. The seized fuel was destroyed as a deterrent to further smuggling activities.

In line with the Nigerian Navy’s Standard Operating Procedures and existing inter-agency protocols, the Base formally handed over the 423 bags of seized rice to the Nigeria Customs Service.

Of these, 364 bags were handed over to Superintendent of Customs I.N. Dauda of the Western Marine Command, while 59 bags were transferred to Deputy Superintendent of Customs A.U. Abubakar of the Seme Area Command for administrative processing.

“These achievements are in line with the strategic vision of the Chief of the Naval Staff, Vice Admiral Emmanuel Ikechukwu Ogalla, as outlined in CNS Strategic Directive 06–2023,” the commander said, adding that the directive underscores the service’s role in maritime security, protection of economic assets, and enhanced inter-agency collaboration.

He further reiterated that FOB Badagry is committed to professionalism and close cooperation with the local community in tackling transnational crime and economic sabotage.