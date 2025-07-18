Malaria Eradication: Stakeholders Divided Over Creation of New Agency

Sunday Aborisade in Abuja

Stakeholders in Nigeria’s health sector on Thursday expressed divergent views over the proposed establishment of a National Agency for Malaria Eradication, as canvassed in a bill currently before the senate.

The bill, sponsored by Senator Ned Nwoko (Delta North), seeks to create a dedicated agency to lead the charge against malaria in the country.

However, during a public hearing held at the National Assembly, strong disagreements emerged over its necessity and implications.

Leading opposition to the bill was Chief State Counsel at the Federal Ministry of Justice, Imarha Reuben.

Reuben warned that the proposed agency would duplicate the functions of existing institutions and run counter to the recommendations of the Orosanye Report, which advocates streamlining government agencies to enhance efficiency.

“The Federal Ministry of Justice is opposed to the National Agency for Malaria Eradication (Establishment) Bill 2025 (SB 172) to avoid duplication of functions in line with the implementation of the Orosanye Report,” Reuben stated.

Echoing similar concerns, Chairman of Nigeria’s Malaria Technical Working Group, Dr. Kolawole Maxwell, recommended strengthening existing structures rather than creating new ones.

Maxwell argued that the country should focus on malaria elimination, not just eradication, and warned against further fragmentation of the health sector.

He said, “We recommend that the current target of eradication be refocused on elimination.

“The malaria programme should be housed within a coordinated government structure to ensure effective implementation.

“Creating a new agency will only lead to further fragmentation.”

A representative of the National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC), Fraden Bitrus, also stressed the need for enhanced coordination and resource mobilisation.

Bitrus opposed the establishment of a new agency.

However, not all stakeholders were opposed to the proposal.

President of Environmental Health Officers Association, FCT Chapter, Ismaila Dankogi, backed the bill.

Dankogi argued that a specialised agency would allow the country to shift its strategy from curative to preventive measures in tackling malaria.

Similarly, Executive Director of Community Vision Initiative, Dr. Chioma Amajoh, popularly known as “Mama Malaria”, voiced strong support for the agency.

Amajoh described such agency as a much-needed springboard for a coordinated national response to the disease.

She said, “Clinical case management of malaria in Nigeria has failed to stem the scourge.

“This bill is a unique opportunity to institutionalise a results-driven approach.”

Amajoh appealed to the committee to give the proposal its full backing.

In his opening remarks at the hearing, Senate President Godswill Akpabio emphasised the importance of transitioning from short-term interventions to a legally backed, science-driven approach.

“It is time to move from seasonal campaigns to institutionalised eradication, backed by law, science, and accountability,” he said.

Chairman of Senate Committee on Health, Senator Ipalibo Banigo (Rivers West), who presided over the hearing, commended all stakeholders for their robust submissions and assured them that their views would be carefully considered