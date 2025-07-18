  • Friday, 18th July, 2025

Kogi NGOs Task Ododo on Implementation of Campaign Manifestos

Nigeria | 2 hours ago

Ibrahim Oyewale in Lokoja

The Kogi NGOs Network (KONGONET) has  tasked the State Governor, Usman Ododo,   to remain committed to his  campaign manifestos  particularly the central theme  of good governance and inclusive leadership.

This was contained in a position paper by the KONGONET on the theme, “The Synergy for Socio-economic Development ,uniting the State and Non State actors for  greater impact,” presented at fifth annual general meeting (AGM) held in Lokoja yesterday.

“The  KONGONET hereby seizes this opportunity of her 5” Annual General Meeting (AGM) today to address an issue of great importance: Effective implementation of campaign  manifestos: A call for state wide stewardship and consistent engagement based on Gov.  Usman Ododo’s campaign manifesto. 

“Kogi KONGONET, as the apex coalition of diverse non-governmental organisations committed to fostering sustainable development in Kogi State, hereby presents this position paper in alignment with the theme of our 2025 AGM. 

“This gathering underscores the critical importance of synergy between state and non-state actors in driving socio-economic progress, good governance, and inclusive development. 

“Good governance is central to the effective and efficient utilisation of public resources to promote sustainable development and achieve the greatest good for the greatest number of citizens.” 

“It embodies transparency, accountability, participatory governance, inclusivity, the rule of law, and responsive governance.”  

As stakeholders dedicated to the growth and prosperity of Kogi State, we recognize the pivotal role of a leadership rooted in integrity, transparency, and inclusivity. Our servant leader, His Excellency, Usman Ododo, present a unique opportunity to reaffirm commitments and chart a collaborative . path forward.

“Reflecting on the campaign promises: The imperative of good governance  During his campaign about two years ago, Governor Ododo articulated a 12-point compelling vision  centered on good governance, transparency, accountability, and inclusive participation. 

“At the core of his manifesto was a pledge to prioritise “Good governance and leadership” as the foundational entry point for socio-economic development.

“This commitment signifies a recognition that sustainable progress in Kogi State hinges on leadership that is responsive, accountable, and participatory. 

“It is imperative that the governor continues to a religiously adhere to this promise, translating campaign ideals into tangible policies and actions. The Governor’s 12-point campaign manifesto serves as a strategic blueprint for transformative; governance.” 

“Notably, the first point emphasises good governance and leadership, establishing it as the “ bedrock upon which other developmental initiatives are built. This prioritization underscores the understanding that effective leadership fosters an environment conducive to economic growth, social cohesion, and citizen welfare.” 

“We, as stakeholders, urge His Excellency to view this point not merely as a campaign promise but as an ongoing commitment. Consistency and fidelity to this principle will foster public trust and lay the foundation for inclusive development,” the paper stressed. 

Related Articles

Founded on January 22, 1995, THISDAY is published by THISDAY NEWSPAPERS LTD., 35 Creek Road Apapa, Lagos, Nigeria with offices in 36 states of Nigeria , the Federal Capital Territory and around the world. It is Nigeria’s most authoritative news media available on all platforms for the political, business, professional and diplomatic elite and broader middle classes while serving as the meeting point of new ideas, culture and technology for the aspirationals and millennials. The newspaper is a public trust dedicated to the pursuit of truth and reason covering a range of issues from breaking news to politics, business, the markets, the arts, sports and community to the crossroads of people and society.

Helpful Links

Contact Us

You can email us at: hello@thisdaylive.com or visit our contact us page.