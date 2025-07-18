Kogi NGOs Task Ododo on Implementation of Campaign Manifestos

Ibrahim Oyewale in Lokoja

The Kogi NGOs Network (KONGONET) has tasked the State Governor, Usman Ododo, to remain committed to his campaign manifestos particularly the central theme of good governance and inclusive leadership.

This was contained in a position paper by the KONGONET on the theme, “The Synergy for Socio-economic Development ,uniting the State and Non State actors for greater impact,” presented at fifth annual general meeting (AGM) held in Lokoja yesterday.

“The KONGONET hereby seizes this opportunity of her 5” Annual General Meeting (AGM) today to address an issue of great importance: Effective implementation of campaign manifestos: A call for state wide stewardship and consistent engagement based on Gov. Usman Ododo’s campaign manifesto.

“Kogi KONGONET, as the apex coalition of diverse non-governmental organisations committed to fostering sustainable development in Kogi State, hereby presents this position paper in alignment with the theme of our 2025 AGM.

“This gathering underscores the critical importance of synergy between state and non-state actors in driving socio-economic progress, good governance, and inclusive development.

“Good governance is central to the effective and efficient utilisation of public resources to promote sustainable development and achieve the greatest good for the greatest number of citizens.”

“It embodies transparency, accountability, participatory governance, inclusivity, the rule of law, and responsive governance.”

As stakeholders dedicated to the growth and prosperity of Kogi State, we recognize the pivotal role of a leadership rooted in integrity, transparency, and inclusivity. Our servant leader, His Excellency, Usman Ododo, present a unique opportunity to reaffirm commitments and chart a collaborative . path forward.

“Reflecting on the campaign promises: The imperative of good governance During his campaign about two years ago, Governor Ododo articulated a 12-point compelling vision centered on good governance, transparency, accountability, and inclusive participation.

“At the core of his manifesto was a pledge to prioritise “Good governance and leadership” as the foundational entry point for socio-economic development.

“This commitment signifies a recognition that sustainable progress in Kogi State hinges on leadership that is responsive, accountable, and participatory.

“It is imperative that the governor continues to a religiously adhere to this promise, translating campaign ideals into tangible policies and actions. The Governor’s 12-point campaign manifesto serves as a strategic blueprint for transformative; governance.”

“Notably, the first point emphasises good governance and leadership, establishing it as the “ bedrock upon which other developmental initiatives are built. This prioritization underscores the understanding that effective leadership fosters an environment conducive to economic growth, social cohesion, and citizen welfare.”

“We, as stakeholders, urge His Excellency to view this point not merely as a campaign promise but as an ongoing commitment. Consistency and fidelity to this principle will foster public trust and lay the foundation for inclusive development,” the paper stressed.