House Committee on Sports Pledges Support for Sam Okwaraji U-16 Football Tournament 

Members of the House of Representatives Committee on Sports have thrown their weight behind the forthcoming maiden Sam Okwaraji National U-16 football championship for secondary schools in the country.

The committee made the pledge recently when they received members of the organizing committee of the championship at the National Assembly Complex, Abuja.

Welcoming the delegation, Chairman of the committee, Hon Kabiru Amadu in company with his Deputy, Hon Mohammed Buba Jajere and a member of the committee, Hon Adamu Hashimu, commended them for taking the initiative of immortalizing the former Super Eagles player who died in active service for the country. They promised that the committee will give them all the necessary support towards ensuring they organize a seamless competition.

” I’m happy that this tournament is being put together by some patriotic Nigerians to honour a football icon whose patriotism and sacrifice seems to have been forgotten after his demise in the colours of the country more than thirty years ago.

” As a Committee whose mandate includes ensuring that the country’s sports is well positioned, we’ll support the tournament because it will help in grassroots football development in the country and I urge you not to relent in ensuring that the championship holds as scheduled”, he stated.

Earlier in his remarks, the leader of the delegation who also doubles as the Secretary of Samuel Okwaraji Foundation, Chidozie Achonwa said they were in the Council Chambers to seek the moral and financial support of the committee for the tournament which he said will not only help in grassroots football development but create good relationship amongst the participants from various states of the Federation.

Achonwa who was accompanied on the visit by Dr Okechukwu Duru, Stella Agu and Chiamaka Chinaka, commended the committee for their deligeint in their oversight function in ensuring that the country’s sports sector is well positioned even as he promised transparency on the part of the organisers

Goodwill messages were also sent by the second Vice President of Nigeria Football Federation, Chief Anyansi Agwu and former Super Eagles Coach, Samson Siasia

The Sam Okwaraji memorial tournament will kick off in August with zonal competitions in all the six geopolitical zones of the country and at the end of the day two teams will qualify from each zone for a round robin game.

Highlight of the visit was the presentation of a giant trophy of the competition to the House Committee members.