FG Reaffirms Commitment to Uphold Rights of Inmates

Michael Olugbode in Abuja

The federal government has reaffirmed its commitment to uphold the rights and dignity of all persons in held behind bars.

The commitment was made yesterday in Abuja by the Minister of Interior, Hon. Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo, during the commemoration of Nelson Mandela International Day 2025 and the presentation of the audit report of six custodial centres across the North-east.

The minister, who was represented at the event sponsored by the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime (UNODC) in collaboration with the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) by the Director, Joint Services, Federal Ministry of Interior, Nasiru Usman, said holding discussion on prison reforms on Nelson Mandela Day is profoundly symbolic as late South African President’s legacy reminds us that justice, dignity, and humanity must remain central to how we treat even those behind bars.

He said: “Let me reaffirm the federal government’s commitment to upholding the rights and dignity of all persons in custody, in line with the Nigerian Constitution and our international obligations. The Nelson Mandela Rules which is the United Nations Standard Minimum Rules for the Treatment of Prisoners remains a central reference point for our correctional policies and reforms.”

He added: “Today’s presentation of the prison audit report marks a critical milestone. Evidence-based assessments such as this are essential for shaping effective and humane correctional reforms.”

“The audit of six custodial centres across the North-East provides a clear picture of the current realities within our facilities and will serve as a vital tool in informing policy, guiding resource allocation, and strengthening future collaborations.”

He noted: “We commend UNODC’s broader interventions in our correctional system, including the training of correctional officers and support for non-custodial measures and legal aid. These efforts contribute meaningfully to the professionalisation and humanisation of our correctional system.

“Particularly commendable is the initiative to establish inmate product display shops in select custodial centres. This innovative project aligns with our goal of equipping inmates with vocational skills, fostering economic empowerment, and changing public perceptions of incarcerated individuals. It is a vital step forward in enabling successful reintegration.”