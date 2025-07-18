‘FAAN, Not Ministry Should Lead Design for Airport Master Plan’

Stories by Chinedu Eze

Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Aviation and Aerospace Development, Dr. Ibrahim Abubakar Kana, has deplored past interferences in the aviation agencies by the Ministry of Aviation in some areas of operation and infrastructure development, saying that the Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) is in the best positioned to lead the design and execution of Nigeria’s airport master plan.

Speaking at the 25th Airport Business Summit and Expo (ABSE) in Lagos, Kana stressed that FAAN’s operational experience makes it the ideal driver of Nigeria’s aviation infrastructure blueprint.

“FAAN must be in the driver’s seat. They understand the terrain and the operational realities. The Ministry can support, but FAAN should lead,” he said.

Kana explained that the masterplan process must be driven by those with direct oversight of airport operations and infrastructure development. He added that FAAN’s technical knowledge and real-time engagement with airport issues give it an advantage in crafting an executable, long-term plan.

This call for role clarity comes amid broader conversations at ABSE 2025 around private investment, concession frameworks, and aligning Nigeria’s aviation growth with global best practices.

Speaking during his opening remarks, Kana unveiled Nigeria’s aviation investment drive stating the country has launched an ambitious roadmap to attract private sector capital into its aviation sector, focusing on partnerships, infrastructure, and global compliance.

“We will continue to strengthen critical infrastructure without overburdening public finances. We believe this is achievable,” he stated.

Kana confirmed that major airports in Lagos, Abuja, and Port Harcourt, along with cargo terminals and maintenance hangars, are already under concession arrangements