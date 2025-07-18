Eno Moves to Assert Authority as Akwa Ibom APC Leader

Etim Etim writes that Governor Umo Eno of AkwaIbom State who also doubles as the State Leader of the All Progressives Congress has taken steps to unite all the party’s groups and factions in the state.

overnor Umo Eno of Akwa Ibom State who defected to the All Progressives Congress (APC) in June, 2025 has taken immediate steps to affirm his authority as the leader of the party in the state, dispelling earlier speculations that he was headed for a collision with President of the Senate,

Senator Godswill Akpabio over the headship position. Within a week in July, the governor met separately with over 1,200 members of the State Executive Committee and over 600 key leaders or stakeholders from across the state, using the platforms to set the ground rules and appreciate the leaders for receiving him. Addressing the stakeholders who included former Petroleum Minister, Chief Don Etiebet; deputy governor, Senator Akon Eyakenyi; former deputy governors, Nsima Ekere and Mrs Valerie Ebe; wife of Senate President, Mrs Unoma Godswill Akpabio; eminent lawyer, Chief Assam Assam (SAN); Senators and House of Representatives members, among many others, the governor acknowledged publicly that the defection was one of the most grueling endeavours and emotionally, physically and psychologically sapping challenges he’s had to endure in his political career.

He compared the experience to that of a truck driver whose vehicle is laden with heavy cargoes and suddenly has to make a U-turn in the middle of the road. ‘’The physical, emotional and psychological toll is enormous’’, he said.

He spoke of his plans to build the party into a formidable fighting machine; his support for President Bola Tinubu and eagerness to work with the Senate President for the benefit of the people. He then laid out four key guidelines for party members: Nobody should claim to be a party leader in his constituency unless it is sanctioned by him; all camps and factions are dissolved; no derogatory remarks or insults in public communications; past bitter experiences should be abandoned and unity is the watch word.

In the weeks leading up to the governor’s defection, some persons have pronounced themselves leaders of the party in their local government areas; federal constituencies and senatorial districts. The actions created controversies and caused disaffection and disharmony in the party. In one local government, one person reportedly died in a fracas that broke out over party leadership.

In my own LGA, there has been palpable tension because a woman who is only associated with the community by marriage has pronounced herself as party leader.

Sir Victor Antai, executive director at NDDC also ruffled many feathers when he was anointed party leader of his senatorial district – an area with a considerable number of eminent politicians such as the incumbent deputy governor and three former deputy governors; serving and former senators.

By dissolving such arbitrarily created positions, the governor has put out small fires that would have become infernos. He announced that he’d be the one to appoint Local Government political leaders after due consultations.

The governor also asked members to forget their past bitter experiences in order to forge a united, harmonious political platform. Before he joined the party, APC was largely in factions and camps, headed by different warlords and kingpins. Every action and decision was viewed through the prism of whose camp stood to benefit and lose.

Chief Etiebet broached on the issue of past misgivings and injustice in his speech, but said he was ready to let go the past.

He commended the governor for being a ‘’solver of problems’’.

The governor wants members to look to the future with optimism. To address bruised egos and lingering grievances and weld the party together, the governor promised to dissolve and recompose boards of parastatals with old and new party members. The fact is that there are many party members who believe that they had contributed so much, but received nothing in return. Expectedly, these board appointments will help assuage them.

Other leaders who spoke were State Party Chairman, Stephen Ntukekpo; Senator Effiong Bob (former Chairman of University of Benin Governing Council); Chief Assam Assam (SAN); Dr. Uwem Udoh (Chairman of ALGON); Udeme Otong (Speaker of the House of Assembly); Senator Ekong Sampson (Chairman, Senate Committee on Solid Minerals) and MrsAkpabio.

They all commended the governor for bringing unity to the state and, as Senator Sampson puts it, ‘’Akwa Ibom has sent a strong message to Nigeria on how to achieve unity and success’.

Indeed, Eno’s early steps is an indication of his willingness to refocus APC and build a large political party in a united Akwa Ibom. As we grind towards the end of 2025, few important matters will grasp his attention namely, updating the party’s register to weed out double-faced members and the conduct of congresses to elect new leaders.