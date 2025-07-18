Dortmund Set to Edge Fenerbahce, Everton in Scramble for Ndidi’s Signature 

Super Eagles midfielder, Wilfred Ndidi, is set for a major career move with Bundesliga giants, Borussia Dortmund, reportedly targeting the Leicester City star.

According to Africafoot, Dortmund, eight-time German Bundesliga champions, are among several top European clubs interested in signing the 28-year-old Nigerian international.

Despite being contracted to Leicester City until June 2027, there are growing indications that Ndidi’s future may lie away from the King Power Stadium.

According to reports, Dortmund’s interest aligns with recent reports linking Ndidi to a possible £9 million release clause inserted in his contract following Leicester’s relegation.

However, Leicester are believed to be holding out for around €15 million as they seek to maximise profit from one of their most valuable assets.

In addition to Dortmund, Fenerbahçe have reportedly opened talks with Ndidi’s representatives, while Premier League sides Manchester United and Everton are also monitoring the situation.

Still, sources suggest Dortmund could have an edge due to their status as a Champions League club and their history of attracting top African talents.

Ndidi, who has earned 65 caps for Nigeria, has been a key figure at Leicester since joining from Genk in 2017.

However, with the Foxes now in the English Championship, the defensive midfielder is believed to be considering his options as he looks to return to top-flight football.

The Leicester City star’s camp remains tight-lipped, but a move to Germany could be on the cards before the summer transfer window close