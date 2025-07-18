Customs Promises to Support NAHCO on Commodity Export

NAHCO’s efforts at operating a globally acceptable standard export processing centre, received a boost when the Comptroller – General of the Nigeria Customs Service, Mr. Bashir Adewale Adeniyi told the management of the ground handling company that it has Customs’ full support to operate the NAHCO Export Packaging & Processing Centre (NEPPC).

Adeniyi, who gave the assurance during a visit to NAHCO Head Office and the Nahco NEPPC in Lagos recently, said it remained his duty as the number one Customs Officer in the country and even as a private individual, having seen the extent of investment in the centre, to support the operation of the centre.

This is more so as the centre is tailored exclusively towards the exportation of Nigerian commodities.

He said: “I commend what you are doing here. And whatever you are doing, and it is improving the economy of the country, especially exports, I am all for it.”

Adeniyi therefore instructed the CAC, Cargo Terminal Command, Mr. MT Awe to perfect the procedures required and ensure that the NEPPC goes full blast.

Adeniyi, who came in company of his top team in Lagos including ACG Charles Orbih, Zonal Coordinator, Zone A; Mr. MT Awe, Comptroller, Murtala Muhammed Airport Command, Hajj & Cargo Terminal; Comptroller EJ Harisson, Murtala International Airport Command; Comptroller MS Shuaibu, FOU Zone A and other top officials of the Service stated that NCS is interested in any cargo processing center designed to ensure compliance with global standards.

He also said Customs was not only about generating revenue but also about supporting businesses that will create employment and bring in much-needed foreign exchange.

Responding, the GMD/CEO, Nigerian Aviation Handling PLC, Mr. Olumuyiwa Olumekun, said he was very delighted to receive the Customs C-G, describing the visit as a very needed encouragement the Company requires in its efforts geared towards boosting the country’s agro-exports through the airports.