Cross River: Ikoneto Clan Condemns Detention of Archibong Essien, Demands Immediate Release

The Obom Itiat Ikoneto Clan Council in Odukpani Local Government Area of Cross River State has condemned the detention of one of its sons, Mr. Archibong Essien, describing it as unlawful and unjust.

Mr. Essien is currently being held at the Afokang Correctional Facility in Calabar over allegations of making statements capable of inciting native war between the Ikoneto community and its neighbours.

In a statement signed by Etubom Asuquo Bassey Etim, the clan said it was shocked by the circumstances surrounding Essien’s detention, maintaining that the community is unaware of any such statements attributed to him.

“We categorically state that we are not aware of any such statement made by Mr. Essien. As a law-abiding community, we value peaceful coexistence and harmonious relations with our neighbours,” the statement read.

The clan emphasised that Ikoneto has no existing conflict with neighbouring communities, and that residents go about their daily activities peacefully.

“We believe in Mr. Essien’s innocence and wish to reiterate that our community is not in conflict with any neighbouring community. We coexist peacefully, and everyone goes about their legitimate businesses without interference,” it added.

The clan urged authorities to conduct a thorough investigation into the matter and ensure that justice is served.

“We demand the immediate release of Mr. Essien pending a fair trial, if there are any legitimate grounds for charges. The Obom Itiat Ikoneto Clan remains committed to promoting peace, understanding, and cooperation with all neighbouring communities,” the statement concluded.

Mr. Essien’s arrest has sparked concerns among community members who say he has always been an advocate of peace and unity within Ikoneto and its environs.

