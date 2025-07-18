Brou, Okanlawon Set for 2025 World Fencing Championships in Georgia

Nigeria’s rising fencing stars, Inkosi Brou and Wisdom Okanlawon, are set to compete at the prestigious 2025 World Fencing Championships, scheduled to take place in Tbilisi, Georgia, from July 22 to 30.

In addition to competing against the world’s best, both athletes have been selected to participate in the International Fencing Federation (FIE) Training Camp, which will precede the championships. The camp, running from July 16 to 21 at the Tbilisi Olympic Palace, will feature elite coaching and international collaboration, offering a unique opportunity for skill development and global exposure.

Brou and Okanlawon made their international debut earlier this year at the World Junior Championships in China. Now, they are set to make their senior world championship debut in Georgia.

Inkosi Brou, who reached the knockout stage at the recently concluded 23rd African Fencing Championships in Lagos, will undergo a training tour in France before heading to Georgia. Ranked 75th in the world, the teenage sabreur will compete in the Men’s Individual Sabre event.

Wisdom Okanlawon, widely regarded as Nigeria’s top homegrown fencer, will also make his first appearance at the global level. He is expected to depart Nigeria this week to join the training camp and will compete in the Men’s Individual Épée event. His participation is aimed at improving his international ranking and gaining valuable experience from top-tier fencers.

The World Fencing Championships will feature individual and team events across all three weapons—foil, épée, and sabre—for both men and women.

According to the FIE, the training camp will be led by world-renowned coaches including Zoran Tulum (sabre), Kuki Patru (foil), and Bela Kopetka (épée). Over 50 fencers from around the world are expected to attend, making it a dynamic environment for learning, competition preparation, and international camaraderie.

In a statement, the FIE noted, “The camp will offer fencers the chance to train with peers from around the world, participate in group sessions, and elevate their game through video analysis, tactical workshops, and fun team-building activities.”

This marks a significant milestone for Nigerian fencing, as the country continues to gain recognition on the global stage through the efforts of its young athletes and the support of international partnerships.