Ajanaku Takes Helm as Ondo Information Commissioner, Vows to Revolutionise State’s Communication

Fidelis David in Akure

The newly appointed Commissioner for Information and Orientation in Ondo State, Idowu Ajanaku, has officially assumed duty, pledging to reposition the state’s communication architecture and enhance public engagement.

He also emphasized the need for unity among media stakeholders, promising to foster harmony and collaboration to achieve effective information dissemination.

He also reflected on his humble beginnings and years of experience working with former Lagos State Governors Babatunde Raji Fashola and Akinwunmi Ambode, affirming he is ready to deploy his expertise to lift the ministry to a high pedestal.

“I rose from grass to grace, learning the ropes from scratch. I am ready to deploy every experience I’ve gathered to promote the administration of Governor Dr. Lucky Orimisan Aiyedatiwa and the enormous potentials of Ondo State to the global community.

“This ministry will be lifted to a high pedestal. All hands must be on deck as we take on this collective task,” he said.

In his welcome remarks, Mr. Lanre Akarakiri expressed delight at the commissioner’s arrival, describing it as timely and strategic.

“You are coming on board at a time when the state’s information apparatus needs the touch of a seasoned professional. We believe your wealth of experience will bring the desired transformation,” he said.

The ceremony featured a prayer session and welcoming remarks from members of the ministry’s management team, who expressed delight at the commissioner’s arrival and pledged their full cooperation.