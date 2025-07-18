52nd AAAN AGM/Congress Begins in Ibadan

The 52nd Annual General Meeting and Congress of the Association of Advertising Agencies of Nigeria (AAAN) begins today in Ibadan, bringing together key stakeholders from across Nigeria’s advertising and marketing ecosystem for three days of industry-defining dialogue, networking, and celebration.

The event which will take place at JAGZ Hotel in the Iyaganku area of Ibadan is themed, “Charting Bold Paths Forward”.

The theme reflects the industry’s collective commitment to innovation, resilience, and transformative leadership in a fast-changing environment.

The event will be declared open by Governor Seyi Makinde of Oyo State who will be joined by other dignitaries, including the Minister of Information and National Orientation, Mohammed Idris Malagi.

The conference is expected to drive high-level conversations around policy, regulation and the future of the creative economy.

Major highlights of the day will be keynote addresses by Mr. Idowu Akinde, CEO of Impact Hub Lagos, and Bolanle Osotule, General Manager, Brand Marketing and Advertising at Airtel Nigeria.

This will be followed by a high-level panel discussion moderated by Oluwatobi Williams, Creative Director at 7even Interactive.

Panelists expected at the session include Damola Richard Salvador, MD/CEO, Digisplash Limited; Dr. Seun Fakorede, Executive Adviser, Youth & Sports to the Oyo State Governor; Josiah Akinola, Senior Category & Channel Manager, Nigerian Breweries; George Onukwu, Executive Director, TBWA\Concept.

According to AAAN President, Lanre Adisa, the theme of this year’s congress is a direct response to the shifting terrain of marketing communications.

“The business landscape is changing fast. And while some see disruption, we see opportunity. The future belongs to agencies bold enough to rethink, retool, and reimagine the value they bring,” Adisa said.

The final day of the AGM/Congress will be dedicated to governance and reflection.

After team bonding and a breakfast session, the Business Session will begin, featuring updates on AAAN’s leadership, financial reports, and the induction of new members.

Three agency presentations by Noor Takaful Insurance, Conduit Plus, and Retinaad Limited will also take place.

The event will close with a Gala and Awards Night, where advertising professionals will be celebrated for excellence in the industry.

Attendees will don traditional aso oke attire, and special awards such as So Your Kolo’s Best Dressed will also be presented.