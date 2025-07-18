2027: What APC Stands to Gain If Kwankwaso Stages Comeback

CHUKWUMA EZE WRITES ABOUT WHAT THE ALL PROGRESSIVES CONGRESS, STANDS TO GAIN IF EVENTUALLY A FOUNDING MEMBER OF THE PARTY IN 2013 AND FORMER GOVERNOR OF KANO STATE, DR RABI’U MUSA KWANKWASO, RETURNS TO THE RULING PARTY AHEAD OF THE 2027 GENERAL ELECTIONS.

y all standards, former Kano State Governor and seasoned statesman, Senator Rabi’u Musa Kwankwaso, remains one of the most formidable political minds of modern Nigeria—a Northern lion, bold and unyielding, yet deeply committed to the silent majority who toil, sweat, and hope for a government that sees, feels, and acts in their interest.

Across the Nigerian political terrain, political parties often parade slogans, logos, and mottos. But at the heart of any meaningful governance lies not the colour of a party flag but the calibre of the people waving it.

The acronym may read APC, PDP, PRP, or ADC—yet what truly matters are the men and women who inhabit those structures. And in that regard, Kwankwaso is not just a political figure; he is an institution, a bridge between the government and the governed, and a symbol of pro-people policy orientation.

His rumoured defection back to the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), if and when it materializes, should not be viewed through the narrow lens of party loyalty or political convenience. Rather, it must be seen as a strategic return of conscience to the center of power for the benefit of ordinary Nigerians.

A Wind of Ideological Reconciliation

In politics, timing is everything. And now, more than ever, the APC appears to be undergoing a subtle ideological renaissance. The party that once seemed rigid in its economic posture is slowly embracing policies that mirror Kwankwaso’s long-held views: a government with compassion, one that is both responsive and responsible.

Evidence? The gradual shift toward restoring dignity to the naira by considering international transactions in the local currency is a strong pointer. The official exchange rate of the dollar to naira has seen a downward trend—a welcome relief to the business community and the masses alike. This is no small gesture—it marks a philosophical shift from dollar-dependence to naira pride. It aligns with Kwankwaso’s persistent advocacy for strengthening national sovereignty in economic matters. His economic philosophy, deeply rooted in local content and home-grown solutions, finds a new home in the current recalibration of APC’s fiscal ideology.

Furthermore, the federal government’s current contemplation of reviewing petroleum pricing mechanisms is no coincidence. It is a political nod to one of the very issues that caused Kwankwaso to distance himself from the APC years ago.

In his view—and rightly so—no policy can be justified if it bleeds the people dry. Fuel, being the artery of national life, must not become the dagger in the back of the poor.

Even more telling is the stabilization—and in some cases, reduction—of food prices across the country. This is no propaganda. The joy of the common people in local markets, whose faces now reflect hope rather than despair, is the clearest testimony. Foodstuff prices, which once spiraled out of control, have been brought to relative calm since last year. The signs are positive, and from all indications, this trend is expected to continue. This is a strong endorsement of the current administration’s agricultural and economic policies—policies that are beginning to reflect the pro-people ethos long championed by Kwankwaso.

The People’s General: A Leader with a Compass

Kwankwaso is not a man who floats with political winds. He is a man of principles. Even when the APC reached out to him in the past, he was clear and unambiguous: he would not return unless the party retraced its steps from anti-people policies. That firmness is what makes him both respected and feared. He is not a political merchant who trades his values for appointments. He is a political craftsman, forging coalitions, not for self-glory, but for national recovery.

And now, with the ouster of Dr. Abdullahi Umar Ganduje as APC national chairman—a development that removes a long-standing thorn from Kwankwaso’s political side—the ground is fertile for his return. The political atmosphere is healing. Old wounds are drying. Bridges once burnt are being rebuilt with the bricks of national interest.

Kwankwaso’s return would not merely be a reunion; it would be a renewal—a baptism of purpose for a party in dire need of direction. His experience, his structure, his unblemished popularity in the North, and his mastery of political grassroots mobilization will no doubt reposition APC, especially ahead of the 2027 general elections.

The Strategic Imperative of Being Inside the System

There is an old Hausa proverb that says, “Ba za ka iya gyara rijiya dagawaje ba”—you cannot repair a well from outside. The lesson? You cannot influence governance meaningfully from the periphery.

For years, Kwankwaso has remained an active commentator on national issues.

His Red Cap Movement, Kwankwasiyya, has inspired millions with its messages of social justice, educational empowerment, and people-first policies. But to truly engineer the change he preaches, to channel his people-oriented ideology into national policy, he must be an active player in the ruling system. He must sit at the table, not merely shout from the window.

This is not a call to compromise. It is a call to contribute. Nigeria needs builders, not just critics. The country requires engineers of reform, not just lamenters of decay. And few are as equipped, as tested, and as people-aligned as Kwankwaso.

All of this, unfortunately, cannot be said of his current political platform—the New Nigeria People’s Party (NNPP). While Kwankwaso was largely credited with breathing life into the party, turning it from an obscure group into a national contender, his efforts have lately been undermined by internal wrangling. The recent legal tussles over the ownership and control of NNPP have exposed the fragility of the platform. Some disgruntled elements, despite riding on his political clout to relevance, appear hell-bent on tearing down what was painstakingly built. For a leader with a national vision, remaining in such a divided house would not only limit his potential—it would betray the millions who look up to him.

The Number Game: Parties Are Mere Platforms

Let us call it what it is: Nigerian political parties are numbers. They are labels, changing as the tide of convenience flows. The deeper truth is that it is not the number on the ballot that makes the difference—it is the name behind the number. APC is not divine. PDP is not infallible. No party holds a monopoly on patriotism or wisdom.

What Nigeria needs are parties inhabited by men and women with the heart to lead, the mind to plan, and the hands to serve. In that sense, Kwankwaso in APC is not a contradiction—it is a correction. His presence would inject clarity into the party’s blurred ideological lines. It would balance ambition with empathy. It would make the APC not just a party in power but a platform for the people.

A Path Toward 2027 and Beyond

With 2027 on the horizon, the political calculations are already underway. For President Bola Tinubu, retaining the North is not just desirable—it is non-negotiable. And in the vast political landscape of Northern Nigeria, no figure commands the kind of organic loyalty that Kwankwaso does. From Kano to Jigawa, Katsina to Kaduna, and beyond, he is not just known; he is trusted.

Reconciliation between Tinubu and Kwankwaso is not only strategic—it is patriotic. It would unite the Southwest’s tactical intelligence with the North’s electoral strength. It would build a coalition grounded not in backroom deals but in shared vision for a more inclusive Nigeria.

Let the cynics grumble. Let the skeptics doubt. But history has shown that when principled politicians align with reform-minded governments, the people win. This moment beckons for that kind of synergy.

A Movement, Not a Man

To misunderstand Kwankwaso is to reduce him to a politician. But he is more than that—he is a movement. The Kwankwasiyya ideology is not anchored on ethnic chauvinism or religious rhetoric. It is built on education, infrastructure, youth empowerment, and public accountability. It is everything Nigeria has lacked and everything it urgently needs.

Bringing such a man into the fold of the ruling party is not an act of desperation—it is a masterstroke. It signals to the public that the APC is not afraid to reinvent itself. It shows that the party is willing to listen, learn, and lean into popular aspirations.

The Road Ahead: From Hope to Harvest

Kwankwaso’s return must not be seen as a mere reshuffling of political cards. It must be viewed as a long-awaited homecoming of progressive ideals. The people are tired of policies conceived in air-conditioned rooms but executed in the dust and hunger of forgotten communities. They want leaders who see them, hear them, and feel with them.

This is what Kwankwaso offers—a politics that breathes.

And so, let it be shouted from every dome and alley: The party is just a number; the soul of a nation lies in its people. And if that soul is to rise, then those who carry it must come together, not in pursuit of titles, but in service of truth.

Let the APC open its arms. Let Tinubu open his doors. Let Kwankwasostep in—not as a returnee, but as a redeemer.

Because in the end, governance is not about who wins or who rules. It is about who serves. And now is the time to serve the people—not with theories, but with action; not from the outside, but from within.

–Eze writes from Abuja