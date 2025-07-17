Zamfara Assembly Crisis: Lawyers Want Order Compelling Tinubu to Declare State of Emergency

Alex Enumah in Abuja





A group of lawyers have approached a Federal High Court in Abuja, for an order that will compel President Bola Tinubu to declare a state of emergency in Zamfara State, owing to the crisis rocking the state House of Assembly.

The lawyers cited the worsening insecurity and political crisis in the state as reason for seeking the federal government’s intervention.

Specifically, the plaintiffs, Reuben Boma, Okoro Nwadiegwu, and the Incorporated Trustees One Love Foundation, are seeking an order mandating the National Assembly of the Federal Republic of Nigeria to take over the Zamfara State House of Assembly in the overall best interest of justice, peace, democracy, and for the good and progress of the good people of Zamfara State.

Defendants in the suit are the Attorney General of the Federation, President of Federal Republic of Nigeria, Speaker of the House of Representatives, Attorney General of Zamfara State, and Governor of Zamfara State.

In the suit number FHC/ABJ/CS/1363/25, dated July 8, 2025, and filed by Goddy Uche, SAN, they raised four questions for determination by the court and also prayed the court for four declarative reliefs.

The following questions were raised for determination: whether having regard to the provisions of Section 42, 92, 98, 100, 103, 305, 104 and 109 of the constitution and the prevailing circumstances and turn out of events in the legislative, political and security unrest in the said Zamfara State and Zamfara State House of Assembly, and whether a state of emergency cannot be declared under these circumstances.

The other question was, “Whether by the provisions of the constitution, either expressly or by implication of its provisions, whether it authorises the President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, by proclamation published In the Federal Government Gazette as Statutory Instrument, to issue a state of emergency with or without removal of office of the governor and deputy or otherwise and whether the exercise of such powers is not contained in Section 305(1),(2),(3)a,b,¢ of the constitution.”

The plaintiffs said if the questions were answered in the affirmative, the court should make a mandatory order compelling the President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria to, by proclamation published in the Federal Government Gazette as Statutory Instrument, issue a state of emergency with or without removal from office of the governor and deputy or otherwise and to exercise such other powers as contained in Section 305(2),(3) a, b, c of the constitution.

The sought, “An order of this Honourable Court mandating the National Assembly of the Federal Republic of Nigeria to take over the Zamfara State House of Assembly in the overall best interest of justice, peace, democracy and for the good and progress of the good people of Zamfara State and the Federal Republic of Nigeria.”