Yayi 2027: Defining Moment for Ogun State

Kayode Oladele

The story of Ogun State is one of resilience, enterprise, and hope. From West to Central and East, our people have always believed in the promise of tomorrow. Yet, that tomorrow is only as bright as the choices we make today.

As the political horizon of Ogun State begins to brighten ahead of the 2027 gubernatorial election, the clarion call for purposeful and equitable leadership has never been louder. Citizens from across the three senatorial districts are united by a common aspiration: to see Ogun State rise to its full potential, delivering prosperity, good governance, and fairness to all its people.

At the heart of this aspiration lies the Senator Solomon Olamilekan Adeola (Yayi): a tested, trusted, and visionary leader. Senator Yayi envisions an Ogun State where no one is left behind, where the potential of our youths is harnessed, where our industries thrive, where every community feels the impact of good governance.

The Moment to Arise.

Ogun State is blessed with enormous human and material resources. Yet, for too long, some zones have felt left behind in the governance of our dear state. The yearning of Ogun West for a fair chance at the governorship seat is not just about political rotation — it is about justice, inclusion, and unlocking the full potential of every part of our state.

The 2027 election presents a unique opportunity for the people of Ogun to correct this historic imbalance while electing a governor who has the proven capacity to deliver development and unity. This is why I present Senator Olamilekan Adeola Yayi to you as the ultimate champion of all for the progress and development of Ogun State of our dreams.

Equity alone is not enough; the people deserve not just fairness, but competence, vision, and capacity. This is where Senator Yayi stands head and shoulders above the rest. From his days in the Lagos State House of Assembly to his remarkable performance in the National Assembly, Senator Olamilekan Adeola Yayi has consistently shown what it means to use public office to touch lives. Through empowerment programs, constituency projects, and policy advocacy, Yayi has demonstrated his commitment to the welfare of the people not just of Ogun West, but the entire state and beyond. His vision for Ogun State is anchored on inclusive development, youth and women empowerment, massive infrastructural renewal, and a government that listens to and works for the people.

The Call to Action

The theme: “Ogun 2027: Arise and Support Yayi” is more than just a clarion call, it is a rallying cry for all well-meaning sons and daughters of Ogun State. It calls on us to rise above parochial interests, to embrace equity and merit, and to support a a gentleman who embodies the aspirations and collective interests of the people of Ogun State.

It is a call to the elders to guide with wisdom. It is a call to the youth to energize the polity with their creativity. It is a call to the women to bring their strength and resilience into the struggle.It is a call to everyone who dreams of a better Ogun State to stand up and be counted.

A Greater Tomorrow

The future of Ogun State can be brighter, more prosperous, and more inclusive but only if we make the right choices today. Senator Yayi represents the bridge between our current challenges and the better tomorrow we seek. As 2027 approaches, let us arise and unite behind a candidate who has the experience, the capacity, and the heart to lead us forward. Let us support Yayi not just for Ogun West, but for all of Ogun State.

History is beckoning. The people of Ogun are once again at the crossroads of destiny. Should we perpetuate imbalance and mediocrity? Or should we rise and embrace fairness, competence, and vision? The answer lies in our hands. The choice is ours to make. Let us choose progress. Let us choose unity. Let us choose justice. Let us choose competence. As 2027 draws near, let the rallying cry resound in every community, every household and every heart.

We cannot change the injustices of yesterday — they are already written in the annals of history. But we can decide what tomorrow will look like. We can rise, together, to craft a future of fairness, progress, and prosperity for all. The time is now to write Ogun State’s future in gold: a future of equity, a future of excellence and a future for everyone.

*Oladele is the Acting Chairman, Federal Character Commission (FCC) and a Chieftain of the All Progressives Congress, Ogun State