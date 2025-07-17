VFD Group Unveils Culture Framework, RIDEE with Elumelu, Announces Global Expansion Plans

VFD Group, a leading proprietary investment company, has formally launched its organizational culture framework, RIDEE (Respect, Inclusion, Dynamism, Execution and Entrepreneurship), in a landmark event held at its headquarters in Lagos, Nigeria.

The occasion marks a pivotal moment in the Group’s evolution, affirming its commitment to institutionalizing values that will guide its global growth strategy.

The event featured a distinguished lineup of business leaders and stakeholders, including the Chairman of Heirs Holdings, UBA and Transcorp Group, Mr. Tony O. Elumelu, who served as the Special Guest of Honour.

Other notable attendees included the Chairman of VFD Group, Mr. Tunde Busari (SAN); Group Managing Director, Mr. Nonso Okpala; Non-Executive Director and Art Patron, Mr. Adeniyi Adenubi; Managing Director of Afriland Properties, Mr. Azubike Emordi, and several ecosystem partners.

A Bold Cultural Shift

Speaking at the launch, the Chairman of VFD Group, Busari, emphasized the strategic importance of culture in scaling African institutions, saying: “This moment is symbolic. It represents a deeper shift in how we see ourselves and how we choose to grow. Culture has always been the thread that connects ambition to action. Today, we have made that thread visible.”

He reiterated that for Africa to build sustainable institutions, culture must evolve beyond heritage and become embedded in organizational systems.

Honouring Legacy, Inspiring the Future

In a heartfelt tribute, the Group Managing Director of VFD Group, Okpala, introduced Elumelu as a mentor and model of excellence, saying: “Many of you have heard me say I got my PhD at Heirs Holdings. That time was formative. Every day under a leader like Mr. Elumelu was a chance to stretch my thinking and sharpen my execution.”

Okpala credited Elumelu’s influence as instrumental to his leadership journey, underscoring the importance of mentorship, succession planning and institutional legacy.

RIDEE: Codifying What Drives VFD

The RIDEE framework is the result of a year-long internal discovery process observing behaviours, listening to employee stories, and identifying the values that have driven VFD’s success over 15 years.

The Soft Power Inclusion Specialist, Elmer Aluge, described RIDEE as “A behavioural contract. When defined clearly, it becomes an operating system. RIDEE gives VFD a shared language that ties together identity, execution and scale through its global network.”

RIDEE now serves as the standard for aligning teams across geographies, promoting autonomous decision-making and reinforcing intentional leadership across the Group’s expanding portfolio.

Looking Ahead: Global Expansion in Motion

Closing the event, Elumelu delivered an inspiring keynote urging VFD Group to lead with purpose and tenacity, “Excellence is in going the extra mile,” Elumelu said.

The event concluded with a clear message: VFD Group is not only committed to scaling its footprint across Africa but is also actively charting a path towards global expansion.

Following a stellar financial year marked by double-digit growth in profit before tax and a sharp rise in share activity on the Nigerian Exchange from 50,000 at debut to over 13 million shares traded, VFD is poised for its next chapter of growth, underpinned by a strong cultural foundation.