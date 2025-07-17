Troops Nab Transport Union Members Supplying Arms to Terrorists, DHQ Discloses

T

The Defence Headquarters (DHQ) says troops of Operation Hadin Kai have apprehended two members of the National Union of Road Transport Workers (NURTW) for allegedly transporting arms to terrorists.

The Director of Defence Media Operations, Maj.-Gen. Markus Kangye, disclosed this on Thursday while providing updates on military operations across the country.

Kangye said the troops arrested the transport union officials at Liya in Biu Local Government Area(LGA) of Borno State.

According to him, the troops also arrested 11 terrorist collaborators and rescued seven kidnapped victims in the North East.

He added that 16 family members of terrorists — including four adult females and 12 children — surrendered to troops in Bama LGA of Borno on Monday.

According to him, preliminary investigations revealed that the group surrendered from Bakura Jega village.

“Two members of NURTW were arrested in Liya, Biu LGA of Borno while receiving waybill from a truck driver which corresponded with intelligence received earlier on the said consignment.

“The items include 13 pairs of military uniforms and some high voltage batteries amongst others.

“Troops also arrested a 65-year-old man, a terrorists’ logistics supplier at Damasak Motor Park in Yobe on Sunday.

“Troops recovered some quantities of arms and ammunition were also recovered.

“They also retrieved and safely detonated some IEDs, while the sum of N17,150.00 was also recovered,” he said.

Kangye also disclosed that troops of Operation UDO KA, also apprehended a tax collector for the Indigenous People of Biafra and Eastern Security Network (IPOB/ESN) in Anambra.

He said the suspect was nabbed with the sum of N1.5 million in his possession.

“On July 10, troops arrested an POB/ESN terrorists’ collaborator who was commissioned by the terrorists to collect taxes from the locals on their behalf in Ihiala LGA of Anambra.

“The troops recovered the sum of N1.5 million from the suspect,” he said. (NAN)