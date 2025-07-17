Tinubu Renames University Of Maiduguri  After Late Ex-President Muhammadu Buhari 

Deji Elumoye in Abuja

President Bola Tinubu has renamed the University of Maiduguri after late President Muhammadu Buhari.

Rounding off the encomiums poured on late Ex-President Buhari by some ministers, National Assembly leadership and Chairman of Nigerian Governors Forum at the Council Chambers of the State House, Abuja, President Tinubu announced that the University of Maiduguri in Borno State will henceforth be known as Muhammadu Buhari University, Maiduguri.

