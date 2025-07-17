  • Thursday, 17th July, 2025

Tinubu Presides Over Expanded FEC Session For Buhari 

Nigeria | 2 hours ago

Deji Elumoye in Abuja 

President Bola Tinubu is about now presiding over the expanded Federal Executive Council (FEC) session in honour of late former President Muhammadu Buhari.

The session commenced at 5.25pm as soon as the president took his seat at the Council Chambers, venue of the session at the State House, Abuja.

Buhari’s son, Yusuf, led three of his sisters to the FEC expanded session being attended by Vice-President Kashim Shettima, President of the Senate, Senator Godswill Akpabio; Speaker of the House of Representatives, Hon Tajudeen Abass; Secretary to Government of the Federation, Senator George Akume; Chief of Staff to the President, Hon Femi Gbajabiamila and several cabinet ministers.

