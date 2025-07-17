Thurs 1Super Falcons’ Ajibade, Plumptre Make WAFCON 2024 Group Stage Best XI7-7

Super Falcons Captain, Rasheedat Ajibade, and defender, Ashleigh Plumptre have been named by CAF in the Best XI of the group stage rounds of the ongoing 2024 WAFCON in Morocco.

Both South Africa and Zambia had three players each in the Dream Team while Senegal, Algeria and hosts Morocco have one each.

Ajibade was listed on the left side of midfield in a 4-3-3 formation, while Plumptre was the left back after impressing “with composure and defensive solidity”.

Zambia, Super Falcons next opponents in the WAFCON 2024 quarter final on Friday, contributed the trio of Lushomo Mweemba, Barbra Banda and Rachael Kundananji. South Africa’s Banyana Banyana are the other country to also contribute three teams in the Bext XI. They include; Bambanani Mbane, Fikile Magama and Refiloe Jane while Senegal’s Nguenar Ndiaye, Morocco captain Ghizlane Chebbak and Algeria’s goalkeeper Chloe N’gazi-Boumrar completed the roster.

Group Stage Best XI (4-3-3):

Goalkeeper: Chloé N’Gazi (Algeria)

• Defenders: Ashleigh Plumptre (Nigeria), Bambanani Mbane (South Africa), Lushomo Mweemba (Zambia), Fikile Magama (South Africa)

• Midfielders: Rasheedat Ajibade (Nigeria), Ghizlane Chebbak (Morocco), Refiloe Jane (South Africa)

• Forwards: Racheal Kundananji (Zambia), Barbra Banda (Zambia), Nguenar Ndiaye (Senegal)