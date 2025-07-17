Sule: Nasarawa is Nigeria’s Investment Destination Choice

Igbawase Ukumba in lafia

The Nasarawa state governor, Abdullahi Sule, has assured the global business community that Nasarawa state is Nigeria’s investment destination of choice.

Sule stated this during a business pitch at the ALM Africa Summit, London 2025 with the theme,“Africa Forward: Powering Leadership, investment and Competitiveness.”

The governor therefore, cited the many reforms in the state as incentive including access to land, nearness to market and availability of skilled workforce.

He said: “We are investment ready and all the land that is needed, we have direct access to the markets being in the North Central Part of the country”

Sule who doubled as Special Guest and Panellist at the two-day event also spoke on Leadership in the African Continent urging that while leadership style may differ depending on individual countries and circumstances; which however requires taking tough decisions to achieve a vision.

He praised President Bola Ahmed Tinubu for the decisions to remove fuel subsidy and to float the Naira saying they were difficult decisions but necessary and are today putting more resources in the hands of the states.

Speaking further Sule harped on the need for diligent implementation of policies and programmes which he says have direct correlation with success of any society. He argues that poor or complete lack of implementation is the bane of development in Africa.

The ALM leadership Summit was chaired by HE Jakaya Kikwete, former President of Tanzania and had in attendance participants, delegates and business groups from Nigeria, the United Kingdom, Egypt, Somalia, Ethiopia, USA, Zambia including Baroness Sandy Verma a member of the UK House of Lords and General Kip Ward former commander of US Africa Command (AFRICOM) and Sentel corporation, USA.

Governor Sule was accompanied to the Summit the MD/CEO NASIDA (the state Investment Company), Honourable commissioner for Health, Dr. Gaza Gwamna, the Secretary to the Government of Nasarawa state, Labaran Shuaibu Magaji PhD, the Accountant General, Dr. Musa Ahmed Mohammed, and his wife, HE Hajiya Farida Sule amongst others.