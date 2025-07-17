  • Wednesday, 16th July, 2025

Stakeholders to Tackle Supply Chain Problems

Business | 25 seconds ago

Stakeholders in the supply value chain subsector are set to meet in Lagos to proffer solutions to the problems in the sector.

The event, Nigeria Supply Chain Leadership Summit (NSCLS), is being facilitated by Pentland Energy Limited.

With the theme, “Unlocking Nigeria’s supply chain growth for trade and investment success,” the summit, its convener, Emeka Eboagwu, said would explore the critical sub-theme, such as “Protectionism or glocalisation – Strengthening regional trade: Nigeria’s role in Africa’s supply chain ecosystem.” 

He said the event would underscore the imperative for regional integration, innovation, and local content optimisation in driving sustainable development and economic diversification.

Pentland Energy reaffirms its dedication to facilitating policy dialogue, innovation, investment promotion, and capacity building across Nigeria’s logistics, procurement, and broader supply chain networks.

The event, scheduled for November, in Victoria Island, Lagos, would have keynote presentations from senior government officials and industry leaders.

Related Articles

Founded on January 22, 1995, THISDAY is published by THISDAY NEWSPAPERS LTD., 35 Creek Road Apapa, Lagos, Nigeria with offices in 36 states of Nigeria , the Federal Capital Territory and around the world. It is Nigeria’s most authoritative news media available on all platforms for the political, business, professional and diplomatic elite and broader middle classes while serving as the meeting point of new ideas, culture and technology for the aspirationals and millennials. The newspaper is a public trust dedicated to the pursuit of truth and reason covering a range of issues from breaking news to politics, business, the markets, the arts, sports and community to the crossroads of people and society.

Helpful Links

Contact Us

You can email us at: hello@thisdaylive.com or visit our contact us page.