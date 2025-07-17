Stakeholders to Tackle Supply Chain Problems

Stakeholders in the supply value chain subsector are set to meet in Lagos to proffer solutions to the problems in the sector.

The event, Nigeria Supply Chain Leadership Summit (NSCLS), is being facilitated by Pentland Energy Limited.

With the theme, “Unlocking Nigeria’s supply chain growth for trade and investment success,” the summit, its convener, Emeka Eboagwu, said would explore the critical sub-theme, such as “Protectionism or glocalisation – Strengthening regional trade: Nigeria’s role in Africa’s supply chain ecosystem.”

He said the event would underscore the imperative for regional integration, innovation, and local content optimisation in driving sustainable development and economic diversification.

Pentland Energy reaffirms its dedication to facilitating policy dialogue, innovation, investment promotion, and capacity building across Nigeria’s logistics, procurement, and broader supply chain networks.

The event, scheduled for November, in Victoria Island, Lagos, would have keynote presentations from senior government officials and industry leaders.