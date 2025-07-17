Shettima: Buhari’s Death is Loss to Africa

•Xi Jinping: the Chinese lost a dear friend

•FEC holds special session for Buhari today

Deji Elumoye, Chuks Okocha, Michael Olugbode, Onyebuchi Ezigbo, Linus Aleke in Abuja, Segun Awofadeji in Gombe





Vice President Kashim Shettima has described the passing of former President Muhammadu Buhari as a major loss, not only to the family of Buhari, the people of Daura, and Katsina State, but also to the country and the entire African continent.

Similarly, Chinese President, Xi Jinping, while mourning Buhari, said the Chinese people had lost a dear friend.

The Federal Executive Council (FEC) would hold a special session for the late Buhari today.

The session initially scheduled for Tuesday was postponed by President Bola Tinubu to allow members of FEC, including himself, Shettima, and ministers attend the burial of the ex-president on the same day in Daura, Katsina State.

Presidential spokesperson, Bayo Onanuga, in a post on his verified X handle @Onanuga1956, Wednesday evening, said the special session would hold at Council Chambers, State House, Abuja, from 1pm, with Tinubu leading the session of tributes for the deceased leader.

Onanuga wrote on his X handle, “A special session of the Federal Executive Council in honour of former President Muhammadu Buhari will be held on Thursday 17 July from 1pm. President Bola Ahmed Tinubu will lead the session of tributes for the departed leader.”

Shettima, who said Tinubu was personally pained by the demise of Buhari, spoke yesterday after a brief prayer for the repose of the soul of Buhari at the deceased’s residence in Daura.

He said people from far and wide had called to commiserate with Tinubu over the demise of Buhari.

Stating that every soul shall taste the torment of death, Shettima added that death was an inevitable destiny hanging on everyone’s neck, and all should consider themselves as travellers with their luggage waiting for the train.

The vice president stated, “The president was personally pained by the loss. He sent me to London earlier on to go and visit the late president. I was there for two days, and when he answered the call of Allah, the president equally directed me and the Chief of Staff to go and accompany the family and the body of the late president back home.

“And in consultation with President Tinubu, the family of the late President Buhari and the government of Katsina State, it was unanimously resolved that tomorrow (Thursday), by God’s grace, by noon, we shall all gather here to offer our prayers for the repose of the soul of the late president.”

Shettima stated that the late former president was not an ordinary person. He said Nigerians from all walks of life were still free to come and offer their condolences to the government and people of Katsina State.

The vice president said the Katsina State governor would be in the state, and members of the family of the late president would be in Daura to accept condolences.

“But the formal ceremony will come to an end tomorrow based on consultation between President Bola Tinubu, the family of the late president, and the governor of Katsina State,” Shettima said.

Earlier, Katsina State Governor Dikko Radda, said the demise of Buhari was a great loss to the people of Katsina, the nation, and Africa, in general.

Radda urged leaders at all levels to sustain the legacy of the late president by ensuring transparency, honesty, and accountability in governance, adding, “Buhari lived and died for the people.”

The governor appealed to all Nigerians to continue to pray for the repose of the soul of Buhari.

Radda thanked Tinubu and Shettima for honouring the late former president and the people of Katsina with their presence during the burial.

Minister of Information and National Orientation, Alhaji Mohammed Idris, extolled the virtues of the late former Nigerian leader.

Idris said, “We are here to pray for the repose of the soul of our former leader, President Muhammadu Buhari. May Allah accept his soul.

“Yesterday, as we all know, the former president was buried here in his compound, and it was witnessed by people from all walks of life, including President Tinubu.

“Today we have come to offer condolences and to also offer prayers for the repose of the soul of the former president.”

Minister of Labour and Employment, Mohammed Dingyadi, said he worked closely with Buhari as a member of his cabinet. Dingyadi said Buhari demonstrated a high sense of leadership, integrity, and other leadership qualities.

Dingyadi stated, “Late former President Buhari tried his best to fight corruption at all levels of government. We also tried our best to improve the quality of the Nigerian economy.

“We thank Allah for providing us with a leader of that quality, and we are here today praying for the repose of his soul. We pray to Allah to grant him Aljannah.”

Dignitaries present included Ministers of Women Affairs, Imaan Suleiman-Ibrahim; Agriculture and Food Security, Senator Abubakar Kyari; Environment, Alhaji Balarabe Abbas; Budget and Economic Planning, Senator Abubakar Bagudu; Justice and Attorney General of the Federation, Lateef Fagbemi (SAN); and Minister of State for the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Dr. Mariya Mahmoud.

Others were Minister of Mines and Steel Development, Prince Shaibu Abubakar; Minister of State for Works, Bello Goronyo; Labour Party (LP) presidential candidate in 2023, Mr Peter Obi; former Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Ambassador Babagana Kingibe; former Vice President Atiku Abubakar; former Director-General of National Intelligence Agency (NIA), Ambassador Rufai Ahmed; former Minister of Aviation, Senator Hadi Sirika; and former Governor of Kaduna State, Malam Nasiru El-Rufai.

Also present were former Minister of Communication and Digital Economy, Professor Ali Pantami; former FCT minister, Malam Musa Bello; Emir of Daura, HRH, Alhaji Umar Farouk; and former Minister of Water Resources, Malam Suleiman Adamu, among others.

Xi Jinping: The Chinese Lost a Dear Friend

Chinese President, Xi Jinping, said his people lost a dear friend in Buhari.

Jinping, in a message on behalf of the Chinese government and people, expressed deep condolences and extended sincere sympathy to the family of Buhari, the Nigerian government and people.

He stated that Buhari was an important leader of Nigeria, and said the former president dedicated himself to exploring a development path suited to his country’s national conditions.

Jinping said Buhari made outstanding contributions to national unity and progress, and was highly respected in the international community.

He also stated that the deceased leader steadfastly upheld friendship with China, actively promoted Nigeria-China friendship, and China-Africa cooperation, adding that his passing represents a tremendous loss to the Nigerian people and the loss of a dear friend to the Chinese people.

He said China highly valued the development of its relations with Nigeria and was willing to work with the Nigerian side to consistently move forward the bilateral comprehensive strategic partnership.

Nigerians continued to hail the life led by the deceased former president, many of them citing person experiences with him.

Waziri: Why I Can’t Forget Buhari

Former Chairman of Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Mrs. Farida Waziri, paid tribute to Buhari, expressing why she can never forget the role he played in her life.

Waziri stated, “The passing of former President Muhammadu Buhari has touched the hearts of millions across our nation. It is a solemn reminder that no matter the trials and complexities of life, a man will be remembered, indeed, by the values he steadfastly upheld.

“In President Buhari, Nigeria witnessed a man whose life was shaped by discipline, defined by incorruptibility, and anchored in an unwavering commitment to truth.

“I pay tribute to him not only as a public servant but as one whose principled actions touched my own life. In a system where justice is often elusive, President Buhari stood firm for what was right.

“It was under his leadership that the injustice done to me, by the denial of my rightful retirement rank as Assistant Inspector General of Police, was rectified. That act alone spoke volumes of his character: he recognised truth, and he acted on it.”

Obi Explains Absence at Buhari’s Burial

Presidential candidate of Labour Party (LP) in 2023, Peter Obi, said he was absent at the burial of ex-President Muhammadu Buhari on Tuesday due to the absence of a connecting flight to Katsina State.

Obi was, however, in Daura yesterday to pay a condolence visit to the family of the late former president.

The ex-Anambra State governor had been criticised for not being at the event. But he explained his absence.

Obi commiserated with the family of Buhari.

“It was difficult to come yesterday (Tuesday) because there was no flight,” Obi told Arise TV, adding, “Even if there was a flight, you couldn’t land in Katsina Airport. It was all closed, because there was a lot of dignitaries.

“Mourning continues until tomorrow. So, whoever comes today and tomorrow is still part of the mourning.”

Obi took photographs in Daura with former governor of Kaduna State, Mallam Nasiru el-Rufai, and also the son of Buhari.

Yahaya Leads Northern Govs to Bid Farewell to Buhari

Chairman of Northern States Governors’ Forum (NSGF) and Governor of Gombe State, Alhaji Muhammadu Yahaya, yesterday, led his colleagues to attend the funeral of Buhari.

Yahaya was received on arrival in Katsina by Radda, along with other senior government officials and dignitaries.

Yahaya paid glowing tribute and offered prayers for the eternal repose of the former president, praying that Almighty Allah forgives his shortcomings and grants him Aljannatul Firdaus.

He described Buhari as a symbol of integrity, patriotism, and selfless leadership, stating that he lived and led with principle, dedicating his life to the service of Nigeria and the upliftment of its people, especially the poor.

Yahaya stated, “Today, the nation bids farewell to a true statesman. His legacy of simplicity, discipline and patriotic devotion to duty will forever remain part of our national story.”

Tuggar Foundation: He’s a Patriot to Nigeria

Maitama Yusuf Tuggar Foundation extended its condolences to the family of Buhari, saying the nation has lost a patriot and colossus.

In a press statement by its Director-General, Alhaji Uba Nana, Tuggar Foundation said, “It is with deep sorrow that we at Tuggar Foundation extend our heartfelt condolences to the family of the late former President Muhammadu Buhari, GCFR, and to the entire nation of Nigeria on this great loss.”

The foundation described Buhari as a man of courage, discipline, and unwavering dedication to the progress and unity of Nigeria.

It stated, “His years of service – both as a military leader and a democratically elected president – leave behind a legacy of patriotism and commitment to national development.

“As we mourn his passing, we also celebrate a life well lived in service to the nation. Our thoughts and prayers are with his family, loved ones, and all Nigerians during this difficult time.”

Catholic Bishops: We Entrust His Soul to God’s Infinite Mercy

Catholic Bishops’ Conference of Nigeria (CBCN) prayed for Buhari, saying it entrusts his soul to God’s infinite mercy.

The bishops also extended condolences to President Bola Tinubu and the nation.

In a letter dated July 14, 2025, and signed by CBCN President, Archbishop Lucius Iwejuru Ugorji, the bishops conveyed their sympathies to the presidency, Buhari’s family, and the entire Nigerian populace.

“We entrust his soul to the infinite mercy of God and pray for comfort for his family, loved ones, the government, and the good people of Nigeria,” the message read.

CBCN emphasised that Buhari’s passing was a solemn reminder of life’s transience. It urged all Nigerians, especially those in power, to reflect deeply on personal integrity and service to the common good.

“May this moment of national loss inspire us to deeper reflection on the value of life,” Ugorji stated.

Lukman Explains Significance of Buhari’s Death

A member of African Democratic Congress (ADC), Mallam Salihu Lukman, said the death of Buhari signified end to the era of raising someone’s hand and it automatically translated to victory at election.

Lukman, a former National Vice Chairman (North-West), called on all leaders in the ADC coalition to be united, and build a strong team spirit and strong political party that would not only defeat APC but also be capable of rescuing Nigerians from their current woes.

Speaking on Arise Television, the ADC chieftain said even before Buhari died, the vacuum had been created. He said it was quite doubtful if before his death, he could influence electoral victory in the old way.

Lukman stated, “What we must learn, most especially in the coalition, is that we don’t have somebody with the kind of intimidating profile like that of late Buhari and what that means is that all the leaders of the coalition need to be humble and acknowledge that they need one another, and in the context of that, develop a strong team work. I think that is the challenge we are all facing. Our leaders must have a kind of team spirit.

“It is not about succeeding to defeat APC and Tinubu but succeeding to produce a new, fresh political template that will begin to meet the expectations of Nigerians. That is what I have been emphasising. We must try to build a strong political party.”

Lukman said, henceforth, politicians must be humble, fulfil campaign promises, and negotiate good relationship with citizens.

Bauchi Assembly: Nigeria Needs His Wisdom, Experience, Integrity at This Time

Bauchi State House of Assembly expressed sadness over the death of Buhari, saying it came at a time when his wisdom, experience, and integrity were greatly needed by the country.

The Assembly, through its Speaker, Hon. Abubakar Suleiman, described Buhari’s passing as a monumental loss to the nation and to emerging leaders across the country.

In a condolence message by his spokesperson Mukhtar Kobi, Suleiman, on behalf of the Assembly, praised the late president for dedicating his life to the upliftment of Nigeria and Nigerians.

He stressed that the late president worked tirelessly to free citizens from the shackles that hindered national development. He urged that Buhari’s enduring legacies be preserved and upheld.

The speaker also credited Buhari with impactful economic policies, stating that many Nigerians benefited from empowerment programmes that helped expand small businesses, drive technological innovation, and improve government revenue.

Ambode Hails Buhari’s Contributions to National Unity

Former Governor of Lagos State, Mr. Akinwunmi Ambode, joined millions of Nigerians in mourning the death of Buhari, describing him as a statesman whose leadership embodied integrity, patriotism, and an unwavering commitment to the ideals of national unity and progress.

In a solemn tribute, Ambode recounted the personal and institutional support Buhari extended to Lagos State during his administration. He emphasised that the former president’s actions reflected his deep appreciation of the state’s strategic importance.

Ambode stated, “President Buhari was a strong and ardent supporter of Lagos State. During my tenure as governor, he granted us significant concessions, including the permission to upgrade the Murtala Mohammed International Airport Road to a multi-carriage highway and the handover of several federal properties, like the Presidential Lodge in Marina.”

He stated that Buhari’s decisions were not merely political gestures but signs of visionary leadership anchored on fairness, equity, and a desire to see every part of Nigeria thrive.

“President Buhari led with dignity, calm resolve, and fear of God. His belief in the promise of our nation and his deep sense of responsibility to the people defined his time in office,” Ambode said.

Ogah: An Incorruptible Leader, Father Figure Dies

Former Minister of State for Mines and Steel Development, Dr. Uchechukwu Ogah, described the death of Buhari as the passing of an incorruptible leader and father figure.

In a tribute released from his country home in Uturu, Abia State, Ogah described Buhari as “a disciplined, visionary and selfless leader who served Nigeria with unwavering commitment.

Ogah stated, “I am deeply pained by the loss of a man I had the honour of serving under – a leader who redefined integrity in public service. President Buhari was not just a statesman, but a father figure to many of us. His love for Nigeria was pure, his vision clear, and his dedication unquestionable.”

Ogah, who served in Buhari’s cabinet between 2019 and 2023, praised the late president’s efforts in reforming the mining and solid minerals sector, recalling his personal encouragement and support during difficult reform decisions.

He said of Buhari, “He believed strongly in diversifying Nigeria’s economy through the mining sector. I witnessed first-hand how deeply he cared about transforming Nigeria beyond oil. His guidance gave me the courage to pursue policy reforms that today are yielding fruits.

“This is a painful moment for our nation, but also a time to reflect on the principles he lived for. May his soul find eternal rest, and may Nigeria never forget the sacrifices he made for her progress.”