SEC DG to Lead Discussions at Comercio Partners Economic Outlook

Director-General of the Securities and Exchange Commission(SEC), Dr. Emomotimi Agama, is slated lead discussions at the Comercio Partners’ Half year Economic Review and Outlook.

Comercio Partners, in a statement, said that Dr. Agama will deliver the keynote address on the theme of the event, “Reconfiguration: From Global Trade to Quantum Innovation, a New Economic Era Emerges.”

The event, which is scheduled to hold on Wednesday July 23rd in Lagos, will also feature two panel sessions and the formal presentation of the Comercio Partners Review of the Economy in H1’25 and Outlook for H2’25.

Speakers for the first panel session which will discuss Nigeria’s economic frontlines include: Prof. Philip Alege, President of Nigerian Association of Macroeconomic Modellers; Award winning film producer and Managing Director/CEO J-15 Media Network, Mr. Femi Adebayo; and Dr. Muda Yusuf, Chief Executive Officer, Centre for the Promotion of Private Enterprise(CPPE).

Speakers for the second panel session which is on Global Macroeconomic Environment are: Prof. Joseph Nnanna, Chief Economist, Development Bank of Nigeria Plc; Dr. Faith A. Iyoha, Economist, Nigerian Economic Summit Group; Mr. Tosin Osunkoya, Chief Executive Officer, Comercio Partners Asset Management; and Mr. Zeal Akaraiwe, Chief Executive Officer, Graeme Blaque.

Comercio Partners is a limited-liability company with core business in trading fixed income securities and equities as well as providing financial advisory and assets management services to domestic and international investors in the Sub-Saharan African capital market.

Driven by the vision, “To build a financial services ecosystem of choice with the strategic intent of empowering minds in Africa,” Comercio Partners combines decades of financial markets and real estate experience with a commitment to delivering superior value across all asset classes.

Reflecting its commitment to excellence and emergence as a major player in the Nigerian financial services industry, Comercio Partners has received several international recognition and awards. These include: the Financial Times and Statista Africa’s Fastest Growing Companies 2022-2025; Investment Banking Firm of the Year – Nigeria and Outstanding Financial Advisory – Nigeria 2024 by Pan Finance; Best Corporate Finance Advisory Team – Nigeria The European Awards 2024; Most Innovative Trading & Investment Advisory 2024 – Nigeria; and Wealth & Finance International’s Fund Awards 2024.