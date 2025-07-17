Relocate to High Ground Now, Kogi Warns Flood Plain Residents

Ibrahim Oyewale in Lokoja





Following the Nigeria Meteorological Agency, NIMET, alert of the impending heavy rainfalls and flash flood in the country, residents of the flood prone areas in Kogi State have been admonished to relocate to high ground to avoid disasters.

The state government gave this warming in a statement signed by the State Commissioner for Information and Communications, Kingsley Fanwo, and copied to journalists in Lokoja yesterday.

The residents have been warned not to wait till the arrival of the rain and flood before they move out of the flood plains to avoid the impending danger associated with flood in the state.

The Nigerian Meteorological Agency has predicted that there would be more rainfalls this year which will culminate into flood in many states of the federation.

Fanwo explained that the state has endured a “terrible history of flood devastation” over the past two decades, with recurring destruction of property and mass displacement of residents.

He emphasized the importance of proactive relocation by residents of flood-prone areas to avert avoidable casualties in the months ahead.

“We have had a terrible history of flood devastation over the last two decades. While the State Emergency Management Agency (SEMA) will be busy in the next months to avert casualties and also cater for displaced people, we urge people in flood-prone areas to vacate the danger zones to safer grounds,” the statement read.

He acknowledged the deep emotional and cultural attachment many residents have to their ancestral homes but urged them to prioritize safety and survival above all else.

“It’s understandable that many are emotionally connected to their ancestral lands, but we must put safety first. You have to be alive to stay in your ancestral homes. Let all of us commit to safety first,” Fanwo stressed.

The state commissioner reassured residents that the Kogi State Government remains fully committed to supporting those at risk of displacement, and that efforts are already underway through relevant agencies to mitigate the impact of the flood season.

“We want to assure our people that government will not abandon them. The flood has sadly become an annual occurrence, but it is receiving the attention it deserves,” he said.

Fanwo also appealed for assistance from the federal government, development partners, and non-governmental organizations, noting that the scale of the challenge requires a multi-agency response.

“We need help from the federal government and its agencies. We need help from non-governmental organizations. We need help from everyone. But before then, we will work hard to help ourselves,” he said.

The statement urged community leaders, religious institutions, and civil society organizations to join the government in sensitizing residents, ensuring timely and safe evacuation from high-risk zones.