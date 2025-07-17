Redeemer’s University Tops as Best Nigerian Varsity in Public Health, Water Management SDGs 6

Yinka Kolawole in Osogbo





Redeemer’s University, Ede, Osun State, Nigeria, has debuted remarkably in the latest Times Higher Education (THE) Impact Ranking 2025, emerging as a leading institution in sustainability and research excellence.

The university ranked second among Nigerian federal, state, and private universities, with outstanding performances across several Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

Redeemer’s University stood out significantly in this prestigious global ranking, especially in public health and water management SDGs.

Specifically, the university ranked first nationally and internationally for SDG 6, addressing clean water and sanitation.

This recognition is primarily attributed to the university’s pioneering efforts at the African Centre of Excellence for Water and Environmental Science Research (ACEWATER), a state-of-the-art facility dedicated to sustainable water resource management, wastewater treatment, and ecosystem preservation.

The centre boasts world-class researchers and cutting-edge technology, committed to ensuring water quality and availability.

Their work is critical in addressing global concerns about sustainable water management, reflecting the university’s strategic alignment with international standards for sustainable practices.

In addition to excelling in SDG 6, Redeemer’s University ranked first nationally and sixth continentally for SDG 3, good health and well-being.

The university hosts the prestigious Institute of Genomics and Global Health (IGH), formerly the African Centre of Excellence for Genomics of Infectious Diseases (ACEGID).

The institute has been at the forefront of ground-breaking research, significantly impacting public health across Africa and beyond, particularly in genomic research on infectious diseases.

The institute is equipped with cutting-edge technology and led by world-renowned researchers who contribute consistently to global health advancements.

Recent achievements include pioneering genomic research, crucial during the Ebola and COVID-19 pandemics.

These accomplishments have solidified the institution’s international reputation in public health research and capacity building.

Redeemer’s University also showcased its robust capabilities in other areas, including SDG 8 (Decent Work and Economic Growth) and SDG 16 (Peace, Justice, and Strong Institutions), ranking first in Nigeria.

It further secured commendable positions in SDG 13 (Climate Action) and SDG 17 (Partnerships for Goals), emphasizing the university’s holistic approach to sustainability and development.

These achievements underline the university’s comprehensive approach toward sustainable economic development, institutional governance, and climate resilience.

This comprehensive success reflects the university’s strategy to integrate sustainability into every aspect of its academic and research missions.

Commenting on this milestone, the university’s Vice-Chancellor, Professor Shadrach Olufemi Akindele, praised the collective efforts of the institution’s faculty and researchers.

“This ranking validates our unwavering commitment to sustainability, research excellence, and global impact. It represents the starting point of our ambition to position Redeemer’s University among the best globally,” he said.

Prof. Akindele emphasized the importance of continued investment in research capabilities and collaborative initiatives.

He underscored that these accolades must inspire even greater efforts to maintain and surpass these standards, aiming to achieve global recognition in sustainability and research excellence.

The university has called for increased collaborations from academic institutions, corporations, and individual researchers committed to driving sustainable development.

By fostering international partnerships, Redeemer’s University aims to amplify its impact on global challenges, particularly those affecting Africa, such as healthcare disparities, sustainable resource management, and climate change.

In a statement by the University Director of Corporate Affairs, Mr. Adetunji Adeleye, he expressed pride in the institution’s notable performance, emphasizing its strategic focus and resilience in sustainability practices.

“Redeemer’s University remains open to global partnerships aimed at tackling critical issues facing humanity today,” he stated.

With this strong debut, Redeemer’s University has set a solid foundation for future rankings and global recognition.

The institution remains dedicated to enhancing its contributions through continuous improvement in research infrastructure, faculty development, and international cooperation.

As global challenges intensify, particularly around sustainable health and water management, Redeemer’s University is poised to play a crucial role.

The institution’s impressive debut in the THE Impact Rankings demonstrates its potential and readiness to lead meaningful global conversations and solutions in sustainability.

As the university moves forward, stakeholders, potential collaborators, and industry leaders are invited to join in its ongoing journey of innovation and sustainable development.

Its impactful debut in the THE rankings has placed it firmly on the global map, setting the stage for continued success and significant contributions to sustainability in Africa and worldwide.