PTDF Begins Screening for Overseas Scholarship Scheme in Enugu

Gideon Arinze in Enugu





The Petroleum Technology Development Fund (PTDF) has commenced screening of 151 prospects shortlisted for its 2025/2026 Overseas Scholarship Scheme (OSS) for MSc and Ph.D awards.

The three-day screening exercise being held at the University of Nigeria, Enugu Campus (UNEC), comprise candidates residing in the South-East region.

Speaking during the commencement of the screening yesterday, the Manager, PTDF Centre for Skills and Development, Port Harcourt, Uche Ikoku, said the shortlisted candidates cut across individuals from Geology, Engineering, Management and Environment Sciences.

“These are the fields that we have discovered lack the necessary manpower in the oil and gas sector in Nigeria,” he said adding that “The candidates are assessed on their suitability and foreseeable impact of their academic research/work on the oil and gas sector.”

Ikoku, who doubles as the Team Lead of OSS Screening in the South-East, said the panelists were professionals drawn from the academia and the energy sector, noting their expertise and recommendations would play a crucial role in identifying deserving candidates.

Also speaking, Lead Panelist of OSS in South-East, Prof. Okwudiri Anyiam, said the panel scores applicants based on their credentials, research proposals or statements of purpose, and professional memberships among others in accordance with the provided templates.

“We want to assure that we will pick the best amongst them and make our recommendations,” he said, adding the scholarship provides an opportunity for the candidates to learn and contribute their own quota to the development of the country.