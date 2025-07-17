  • Thursday, 17th July, 2025

PTDF Begins Screening for Overseas Scholarship Scheme in Enugu

Nigeria | 1 hour ago

Gideon Arinze in Enugu

The Petroleum Technology Development Fund (PTDF) has commenced screening of 151 prospects shortlisted for its 2025/2026 Overseas Scholarship Scheme (OSS) for MSc and Ph.D awards.

The three-day screening exercise being held at the University of Nigeria, Enugu Campus (UNEC), comprise candidates residing in the South-East region.

Speaking during the commencement of the screening yesterday, the Manager, PTDF Centre for Skills and Development, Port Harcourt, Uche Ikoku, said the shortlisted candidates cut across individuals from Geology, Engineering, Management and Environment Sciences.

“These are the fields that we have discovered lack the necessary manpower in the oil and gas sector in Nigeria,” he said adding that “The candidates are assessed on their suitability and foreseeable impact of their academic research/work on the oil and gas sector.”

Ikoku, who doubles as the Team Lead of OSS Screening in the South-East, said the panelists were professionals drawn from the academia and the energy sector, noting their expertise and recommendations would play a crucial role in identifying deserving candidates.

Also speaking, Lead Panelist of OSS in South-East, Prof. Okwudiri Anyiam, said the panel scores applicants based on their credentials, research proposals or statements of purpose, and professional memberships among others in accordance with the provided templates.

“We want to assure that we will pick the best amongst them and make our recommendations,” he said, adding the scholarship provides an opportunity for the candidates to learn and contribute their own quota to the development of the country.

Related Articles

Founded on January 22, 1995, THISDAY is published by THISDAY NEWSPAPERS LTD., 35 Creek Road Apapa, Lagos, Nigeria with offices in 36 states of Nigeria , the Federal Capital Territory and around the world. It is Nigeria’s most authoritative news media available on all platforms for the political, business, professional and diplomatic elite and broader middle classes while serving as the meeting point of new ideas, culture and technology for the aspirationals and millennials. The newspaper is a public trust dedicated to the pursuit of truth and reason covering a range of issues from breaking news to politics, business, the markets, the arts, sports and community to the crossroads of people and society.

Helpful Links

Contact Us

You can email us at: hello@thisdaylive.com or visit our contact us page.