Professional Misconduct: 151 Senior Police Operatives Face Force Disciplinary Committee

Linus Aleke in Abuja

The Nigeria Police Force yesterday said no fewer than 151 senior police officers are currently facing the Force Disciplinary Committee (FDC) over various pending disciplinary matters.

The Police also revealed the exercise which commenced on Monday, 14th July, at the IGP Smart Conference Hall, Force Headquarters, Abuja, is expected to end on Friday, 25th July 2025.

A statement by Force Spokesperson, Olumuyiwa Adejobi, an Assistant Commissioner of Police, said the ongoing Force Disciplinary Committee exercise is part of the IGP’s decisive steps towards reinforcing internal accountability and professional standards.

“The Force Disciplinary Committee is an essential internal structure responsible for reviewing and adjudicating cases of alleged breaches of professional conduct, misconduct, and ethical violations involving senior officers of the rank of Assistant Superintendent of Police and above.

“The affected officers, drawn from various commands and formations across the country, are expected to undergo a thorough and transparent review process in line with extant police regulations and disciplinary procedures for final recommendation to the Police Service Commission.”

The Inspector-General of Police, Kayode Egbetokun, reaffirmed his administration’s dedication to discipline and ethical conduct within the Force.

Egbetokun stated the Nigeria Police Force under his leadership will not condone any form of indiscipline or misconduct.

The IGP noted the Nigeria Police Force remains resolute in its commitment to promoting integrity, professionalism, and public trust.

The disciplinary process, he said, reflects the Force’s keenness to maintaining an accountable and service-driven institution, where standards are upheld and the rule of law is respected from within.

