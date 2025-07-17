Otuaro: Supporting Tinubu ‘ll Sustain Peace, Stability, Devt 

The Administrator of the Presidential Amnesty Programme (PAP), Dr. Dennis Otuaro, has urged stakeholders of the Niger Delta to maintain the prevailing peace in the region and remain resolute in their support for the administration of President Bola Tinubu.

Otuaro spoke at a three-day strategic training on leadership, alternative dispute resolution and mediation organised by the PAP in collaboration with the Nigerian Army Resource Centre for some stakeholders yesterday in Abuja.

Otuaro stressed the need for the people of the Niger Delta to consolidate on the region’s peace process and stability so that socio-economic growth and development could thrive in the communities as encapsulated in the president’s Renewed Hope Agenda.

He assured the people of the Niger Delta that Tinubu would not fail in his firm commitment and dedication to the peace, stability, and development of the region and indeed Nigeria.

According to him, after his election as President, Tinubu has shown that he is one leader who cannot deceive the people of the Niger Delta for political gains.

Otuaro said the strategic capacity building initiative underscored his unwavering resolve to broaden stakeholders’ participation in PAP activities, and complement Tinubu’s strong determination to impact communities in the Niger Delta.

He noted that the PAP, in the past one year under his leadership, has made remarkable impact on the region’s people by the expansion of the scholarship scheme, vocational training opportunities for former agitators and beneficiaries, and deepening of inclusivity in the implementation of the PAP’s mandate.

The PAP boss, who declared the training open, told the participants that the essence of the exercise was to equip them to play more critical roles in the region’s peace process.

He said: “Let me inform us that the objectives of this initiative, in the main, highlights the Renewed Hope Agenda of His Excellency, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, and his administration’s strong commitment and dedication to sustainable peace, security, stability, socio-economic growth and development of the Niger Delta and indeed the country.”

“I am most grateful to President Tinubu for his massive support to the PAP, particularly his gracious approval of my recent proposal to set up a Rehabilitation Unit in the programme, a vital component which was not in place before now. This will help cater to related aspects of the programme’s mandate.”

“I urge all stakeholders and the people of the Niger Delta to continue to support President Tinubu and work resolutely with his administration to do more for the region, even in the coming years. He will not fail the region, I assure you.”

Otuaro also extended his profound appreciation to the Office of the National Security Adviser, Mallam Nuhu Ribadu, “for his encouragement and flawless supervision of the programme, which have led to the success stories recorded by the programme under my leadership.”

He encouraged the participants to participate and engage actively in the strategic training, and take valuable lessons away that would “guide your conduct and approach to resolving issues and disputes that may arise around you or within your spheres of influence in the interest of the Niger Delta and the country.”

“Therefore, this strategic workshop is a platform designed to sharpen your leadership skills and deepen your understanding of the essence of conflict resolution and mediation, to bring about peace and development in our communities and region in the implementation of the PAP’s mandate,” Otuaro added.