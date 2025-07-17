Obidient National Coordinator: Peter Obi,  Nenadi Usman are Intact

Chuks Okocha in Abuja

The National Coordinator of the Obidient Movement, Dr Yunusa Tanko, has described as baseless the speculation in the media space that Labour Party standard-bearer Peter Obi has issues with the acting National Chairman of the party, Senator Nenadi Usman.

Dr Tanko, who was responding to journalists’ question on Obi’s appearance at the campaign flag-off of the Anambra State Labour Party gubernatorial flag bearer, Dr George Moghalu at the weekend, said that Obi remains a committed and loyal member of the Nenadi Usman-led Labour Party because that’s the right and the reasonable place to be after the Supreme Court upheld her appeal on the crisis in the party.

According to Tanko, “ Peter Obi has consistently affirmed that he remains a member of the Labour Party under the leadership of Senator Nenadi Usman. He has also clearly stated his support for all individuals who had previously secured the party’s ticket to contest political positions.

“The rumour that Peter Obi has betrayed Senator Nenadi Usman is entirely baseless. It is a false narrative being peddled by opposition elements to distract.

The speculation began after Obi attended the flag-off of the Labour Party gubernatorial flag bearer, Dr George Moghalu, in Anambra State at the weekend. But Tanko noted that “Senator Nenadi Usman, along with other key stakeholders in this movement, are fully aware of and support the recent developments. Let’s not forget that His Excellency, Mr. Peter Obi, is a man of integrity, known for keeping his word. His decision to support Dr. George Moghalu, the Labour Party’s gubernatorial candidate for Anambra State, reflects that consistency.”

“So far, the only individuals who have spoken on these matters are Senators, Members of the House of Representatives, State Assembly members, and I. This marks a clear departure from the old political order.”

He then urged members of the public to disregard the speculation and treat it as mere propaganda, built on falsehoods and aimed at stirring unnecessary controversy.

“Our focus remains on one goal: building a strong movement, a united Labour Party and a better Nigeria. That, we shall achieve”.

Meanwhile, Peter Obi has asked the African Democratic Congress (ADC) to zone its 2027 presidential ticket to the South in the interest of equity, unity and national cohesion.

Obi spoke in Ilọrin, at the sideline of the second Annual Colloquium of Associate Professor Abdulmumin Yinka Ajia, a former APC governorship aspirant in Kwara State.

But while Atiku Abubakar, former presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has interest in the ADC presidential ticket, Obi and a former governor of Rivers State, Rotimi Amaechi, who are both members of the coalition that adopted the ADC had in their separate declarations promised to do only one term of four years if elected.

In an interview, Obi said: “Why should we have a northerner again when we can easily allow the south to complete their tenure to promote unity and cohesiveness? Afterwards, our northern brothers can take up their eight years.”

“We are urging this coalition to cede the presidential ticket to the South and let us finish this matter.”

Obi, who was represented by the National Coordinator of Obidients Movement, Dr. Tanko Yunusa, described his chances in the 2027 elections as very bright, saying he remains a capable and committed leader ready to transform Nigeria.

“I urge the coalition to seize this opportunity and avoid repeating the kind of political error that led to the late Moshood Abiola debacle.

“Obi has already stated that he will contest in 2027 whether we get the coalition ticket or not. So we are not even contemplating whether or not he will run. But when we get to that level, the platform will be revealed,” he added.