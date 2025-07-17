Obasanjo: Nigeria’s Constitution Isn’t the Problem, But Getting the Right Operators

Chuks Okocha in Abuja





Former President Olusegun Obasanjo, yesterday, said Nigeria’s constitution was not the country’s problem, but operators of the constitution.

Obasanjo said Nigeria needed the right people to operate the constitution. He said although the constitution was not a perfect document, it could lead to good governance and promotion of the welfare and wellbeing of the citizenry if properly operated.

Obasanjo made the remarks on Wednesday in Abuja, at the opening of a three-day National Summit on the Future of Nigeria’s Constitutional Democracy, organised by The Patriots, in collaboration with Nigeria Political Summit Group.

In the remarks read by Secretary-General, Eminent Patriots, Mr Olawale Okunniyi, Obasanjo said while a nation’s constitution must reflect the history, constituents and aspiration of its people, “no constitution is perfect.”

He said operators of the constitution played a key role in the implementation and promotion of the wellbeing of the citizens.

The former president said, “From my experience in operating our constitution, I will be the first to point out some areas of our constitution that need amendment. However, for me, no constitution can ever be regarded as perfect.

“But whatever the strength or weakness of a constitution, the most important issue, to my own understanding and experience, is the operators of the constitution.

“The best constitution can be perverted and distorted by the operators and we have experienced that all over Africa, Nigeria not exempted.

“I am more concerned about the operators of the constitution, to lead in good governance and promotion of welfare and wellbeing of the citizenry.

“No matter what you do to Nigerian constitution, if the operators of the constitution, for the past one decade and a half, remain unchanged and continue in the same manner, the welfare and wellbeing of Nigerians will continue to be sacrificed on the altar of selfishness.

“It will continue to be sacrificed on the altar of self-centeredness, corruption, impunity and total disregard of the constitution, decency, morality, integrity and honesty.”

Obasanjo said at this crucial time, the operators mattered more and the searchlight should be on them.

Former Governor of Akwa-Ibom, Victor Attah, in his remarks, also read by Okunniyi, stated that the 1999 Constitution was not a people’s constitution.

Attah said the summit was not another routine conference, but an opportunity to confront the fundamental contradiction that Nigeria was not governed by the will of the people, but by a constitution that robbed the citizens of their sovereignty.

He described the 1999 Constitution as a military decree, imposed without the consent of the people

“The military suspended the 1963 Constitution, which remains the last legal expression of our people’s collective will and agreed terms of condition for staying together,” he said.

The former governor said the 1963 Constitution was suspended, repealed, proscribed or abrogated.

“We, from the South-south region join other zones across this country, who now agree that this union is not working as it is. It can only be sustained if it is restructured on the basis of equity, justice and mutual consent,” Attah said.

Co-Chairman, Organising Committee of the summit, Senator Gbenga Daniel, described the occasion as a significant step in Nigeria’s journey towards unity, progress, and national development.

Daniel stated, “This summit is a citizen-driven constitutional intervention, stemming from months and even years of relentless advocacy, extensive consultations and a growing sense of public urgency.

“We are here because the existing structure, established by the 1999 Constitution, has consistently proven to be inadequate in effectively addressing the core issues related to governance, equity, inclusion and national cohesion.

“Our agenda for the coming days is ambitious but aims to be straightforward and focused.”

The former Ogun State governor said the summit would scrutinise vital themes, including the organisation and structure of the Nigerian federation, the role and functioning of local governments and traditional institutions, and resource control and fiscal federalism.

He said the summit would also look at electoral and judicial reforms, security concerns nationwide, and the rights and responsibilities of citizenship in a 21st century democracy.

Daniel stated, “More importantly, we will work diligently to ensure that no voice is too small and that no group is left behind.

“This summit is multi-generational, spanning different regions, and inclusive of various sectors, truly embodying the Nigeria we aspire to build.”