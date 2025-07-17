NSCDC Trains 250 Personnel in Sign Language to Boost Intelligence Gathering, Security of Nation’s Capital

Michael Olugbode in Abuja





The Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) has trained 250 personnel in the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja command in non-verbal communication skills (sign language) to boost intelligence gathering and further combat insecurity in the country’s capital.

The five-week training programme in sign language organised by the FCT command, NSCDC highlights the importance of capacity building by the leadership for effective security service delivery. This followed recent training of hundreds of personnel in weapon handling.

Speaking at the graduation ceremony, the FCT Commandant, NSCDC, Dr. Olusola Odumosu, while commending the graduands said the move is in tandem with his mission and vision of making the nation’s capital a safer place for all to inhabit.

Odumosu said the initiative is meant to bridge the communication gap between our personnel and every member of the society.

He noted that the training enhances not only our service delivery but also strengthens our intelligence-gathering capacity, particularly in cases involving vulnerable communities, adding that: “Afterall, in the 21st-century security environment, inclusion is not a privilege – it is a necessity.”

He said: “By acquiring this foundational knowledge, we are empowered to better serve and respond to security needs of our various communities without leaving anyone behind, and we will leverage on this skill to entertain complaints, carry out interrogations, and gather intelligence without relying on interpreters.

“As we look to the future, I am optimistic that our commitment to inclusive security will contribute significantly to building a safer, more secure Federal Capital Territory. Remember, your efforts will not only impact your work but will also change lives and perceptions within our society.

“Our journey towards becoming a more inclusive and people-focused agency would not have been possible without the unflinching support of our Commandant General, Dr. Ahmed Abubakar Audi. Sir, your confidence in this command, your encouragement, and your vision have served as both compass and catalyst for all we have achieved so far.

“We say thank you, and we remain committed to upholding the ideals and objectives of the Corps.”

While congratulating the officer, Odumosu said by acquiring these essential skills, “you are equipped to bridge communication gaps and ensure that every citizen, regardless of their ability in all the six Area Councils of the FCT, feels a sense of safety and belonging in our society.”

Speaking at the occasion, Executive Secretary, National Commission for Persons with Disability, Chief Ayuba Burkin Gufwan, described the training of security personnel in sign language as not only a step in the right direction,” but a clear demonstration of the Corps’ commitment to inclusive service delivery and to safeguarding the rights of all Nigerians, most especially the hearing-impaired persons and Persons with Disabilities at large.”

He urged the NSCDC to mainstream sign language training across all her formation and commands, and hoped that other security agencies will follow suit and replicate across Nigeria.

He insisted that – “However, inclusion in security must not stop at communication alone. I use this opportunity to respectfully call on the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps to employ trained deaf individual to the corps as well as give full effect to the 5% employment quota for Persons with Disabilities in your organisation.

“This is stipulated in the Discrimination Against Persons with Disabilities (Prohibition) Act, 2018 and also captioned in the Public Service Rules (Revised 2021).

“The Commission stands ready to support the NSCDC and all other security agencies with technical assistance, capacity building, and strategic partnerships to strengthen inclusion agenda. We are confident that the Corps can set a national example in upholding the values of accessibility, representation, and fairness.”

On his part, founder, Deaf-in-Tech, Arowolo Ayoola said the event is a standard of justice for persons with disabilities.