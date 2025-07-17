  • Thursday, 17th July, 2025

Monday Sinclair Passes on at 88 

Nigeria | 1 hour ago

One of Nigeria’s foremost indigenous coaches, Monday Sinclair, is dead.

Sinclair was a former Nigerian ex international and also a former national team coach. He died aged 88 years old.

Peterside Idah, a former Super Eagles goalkeeper and also one  of Sinclair’s players at Sharks FC of Port Harcourt, announced the death of the coach on FUBS, a WhatsApp platform of  past Nigerian sportsmen and women and administrators.

“My coach and mentor Monday Sinclair is dead. He died today,” wrote the former goalkeeper.

Sinclair, a quintessential coach reputed for his savvy tactics, is remembered both for his exploits on the pitch in the 1960s and his contributions on the sidelines as a coach and grassroots developer of talent.

He was appointed interim coach of the Super Eagles in 1997 following the departure of French tactician Philippe Troussier.

Though his tenure was short-lived and low-profile, Sinclair led the team through friendly matches in Tunisia and Zambia, with striker Kenneth Zeigbo emerging as a standout performer under his guidance.

Beyond the national team, Sinclair was revered as a grassroots coach and a relentless talent scout. 

Sinclair is one of the very few Nigerian coaches who authored books on the beautiful game, sharing his exploits with younger gaffers.

