MNJTF Thwarts Terrorists’ Attack on Lake Chad Military Base, Kills Leader, Others

Troops of the Multinational Joint Task Force (MNJTF), operating under Sector 2 at Koulfoua Island in the Lake Chad region, have, reportedly, thwarted a vicious attack on their location by Boko Haram/Islamic State West African Province (ISWAP) terrorists, in a courageous and tactical operation.

A statement by Chief Military Public Information Officer, Army, MNJTF, Lieutenant Colonel Olaniyi Osoba, said the operation, conducted near the bank of Koulfoua, dealt a significant blow to the terrorist group, resulting in the elimination of a key Boko Haram commander, Amir Dumkei, along with five other terrorist fighters.

Osoba stated that the troops also recovered nine AK-47 rifles, three boats, and a large cache of ammunition during the operation.

He said, “The ISWAP/Boko Haram terrorists initiated their offensive in the early hours of Tuesday, 15 July 2025, attacking the MNJTF military base in Koulfoua Island. However, they were met with superior firepower from the MNJTF troops.

“Through intense artillery and coordinated firepower bombardments, the terrorist commander was neutralised along with five others, while the remaining terrorists fled with gunshot wounds.

“During the operation, the troops successfully captured a substantial cache of arms. Currently, the troops are in pursuit of the fleeing terrorists, and clearance operations are ongoing to ensure the area is secure.”

Force Commander of MNJTF, Major General Godwin Mutkut, applauded the troops for their unwavering commitment to eradicating terrorism and ensuring the safety and security of the people in the Lake Chad region.

Mutkut said the operation underscored the relentless effort and bravery of the MNJTF troops in maintaining peace in the region.

Executive Secretary of Lake Chad Basin Commission (LCBC) and Head of Mission, Multinational Joint Task Force (MNJTF), Ambassador Mamman Nuhu, on behalf of LCBC and MNJTF, expressed heartfelt condolences to the government and people of Nigeria, as well as to the family of the late former President Muhammadu Buhari.

Nuhu described Buhari as a visionary leader whose unwavering commitment to regional integration, security, and development left an indelible mark on the Lake Chad Basin region.

He said Buhari’s steadfast support was pivotal in revitalising MNJTF, strengthening the collective fight against Boko Haram and other terrorist threats, as well as fostering peace and stability for the people of the region.

According to the executive secretary of LCBC, Buhari’s advocacy for the revitalisation of Lake Chad and his call for international solidarity underscored his dedication to improving livelihoods and building a resilient future for the Lake Chad Basin’s communities.

Nuhu said Buhari was a statesman whose legacy of leadership and peacebuilding will continue to inspire Nigeria and the entire region.