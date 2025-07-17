Konga Leads Starlink Market with Promo, Free Delivery

Konga, Nigeria’s trusted composite e-commerce leader and Starlink’s largest authorised retail partner, is spearheading the acceleration of high-speed internet adoption across the nation with an exclusive 30-day promotional offer on the Starlink Gen 2 kit.

The limited-time offer presents significant value for Nigerian consumers seeking reliable internet connectivity.

Emphasising its commitment to digital empowerment, Konga is offering the Starlink Gen 2 kit at an unprecedented promo price of N467,995, a significant reduction from the standard N590,000, representing substantial savings of over N120,000 per unit. The limited-time offer, valid for 30 days only, provides a unique opportunity for individuals and businesses to access fast, reliable internet connectivity to transform their digital experiences.

The strategic promotional campaign follows Starlink’s recent announcement of an expanded nationwide bandwidth capacity. The satellite internet service provider has officially resumed activities for customers across Nigeria, with Lagos, Abuja, and other high-demand regions experiencing enhanced service availability.

Commenting on the promotional campaign, Head of Commercial Operations atKonga, Melvin Onochie, stated: “This exclusive Starlink promotion reinforces our position as Nigeria’s leading technology retail partner. We are committed to bridging the digital divide by making premium internet solutions accessible to all Nigerians. This offer reiterates our dedication to removing barriers to reliable internet access.”