Junior D’Tigress Crash out of FIBA U19 World Cup

Nigeria’s Junior D’Tigress have crashed out of the FIBA U19 World Cup in Brno, Czech after they lost their final round-robin game 51-77 to Hungary. They now have only the classification game to play before returning home.

Before yesterday’s game, the Junior D’Tigress were beaten 79-61 by Portugal and also lost 113-42 to Canada.

The only game they won was their opening clash with China which they claimed with a slim 93-88 victory.

While the Hungarians were expected to give them tough game, the Junior D’Tigress ought to have picked victory in the clash with Portugal on Tuesday.

The 2024 FIBA U-18 Women’s AfroBasket runners-up were guilty of turning the ball over needlessly, failing to defend properly, not putting away their shots from the three-point line and missing several of their free throws.

Although, NBBF sources hinted that the failure of the team was largely as a result of the poor preparation occasioned by late release of funds by the National Sports Commission.

While all the 16 countries currently competing in the FIBA U-19 Women’s World Cup in Brno, Czech have advanced into the next round following the conclusion of the group phase, the Junior D’Tigress who finished just above China at the bottom of Group B will now only be involved in the classification rounds for places 9-16.