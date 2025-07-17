Islamic, Christian Clerics Hold Special Prayers for Buhari

Francis Sardauna in Katsina

Islamic and Christian clerics and top government officials on Thursday held special prayers for the repose of the soul of former President Muhammadu Buhari at his residence in Daura, Katsina State.

The prayer session was attended by the National Chairman of Jama’atu Izalatil Bid’ah Wa Iqamatus Sunnah (JIBWIS), Sheikh Bala Lau; Sheikh Sani Yahaya Jingir; the Catholic Bishop of Katsina Diocese, Bishop Gerald Musa; Sheikh Kabiru Gombe and Sheikh Ibrahim Pantami.

The special prayer session, which was conducted after the three-day Fidaus on Wednesday, was also attended by the Emir of Katsina, Dr. Abdulmumini Kabir Usman; Emir of Daura, Dr. Faruk Umar Faruk and other traditional leaders within and outside the country.

Speaking shortly after offering his prayers, Sheikh Lau described the deceased as a man of integrity and honour who contributed significantly to the development of Nigeria during his lifetime.

On his part, Sheikh Pantami, said the prayers for the former Nigerian president should not be restricted for days, but a permanent exercise for all Muslims as encapsulated in the Holy Quran.

The former Minister of Communications and Digital Economy urged Nigerians to continue to pray for the late former president and remember him in all their daily supplications.

He said: “Prayers for our father, former President Muhammadu Buhari, should not be restricted to three or five days. Our prayers for him should be permanent until our time, and it’s indeed very important.

“In Islam, prayers for the deceased is not restricted to certain days or time but rather for life. I want to beg each and everyone of us here to please remember him in our daily sublications.”

In his prayers, the Catholic Bishop of Katsina Diocese, Bishop Musa, described the former Nigerian leader as a man of discipline and selfless devotion, and urged Nigerians, especially political leaders, to emulate his character.

He said: “While he was alive, I learned so much from him. He was incorruptible, particularly during his time as a military leader. I remember as a student, we admired his policies, especially the War Against Indiscipline.

“No human being is perfect, but Buhari’s legacy of discipline and simplicity is powerful. We are praying not only for God to reward him for the good he did, but also to forgive his imperfections.”

In his vote of thanks, the Katsina State Governor, Dikko Umaru Radda, thanked all Nigerian leaders for attending the funeral rites and prayer sessions for the repose of the soul of late President Buhari.