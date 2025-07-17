Interfaith Dialogue Forum Mourns Former President Buhari

Folalumi Alaran in Abuja

The Interfaith Dialogue Forum for Peace (IDFP) has expressed deep sorrow over the death of Nigeria’s former President, Muhammadu Buhari, describing his passing as a moment of national mourning and reflection.

In a condolence message jointly signed by its Co-Chairs, Rev. Abainitus Akila Hamman and Dr. Yusuf Yakubu Arrigasiyyu, the Forum extended its heartfelt sympathies to the family of the late president, the people of Katsina State, and the nation at large.

“We pray that the Almighty grants him eternal peace and comforts his family, loved ones, and the nation in this period of grief,” the statement read.

The IDFP commended Buhari’s dedication to public service, particularly his commitment to fighting corruption, promoting national unity, and tackling insecurity during his time in office. The group noted that while his administration faced challenges, his personal discipline and austere lifestyle remained symbols of integrity for many Nigerians.

“As a leader who served Nigeria with dedication, may his life and legacy continue to inspire us to build a nation rooted in peace, justice, and unity,” the Forum said.

The Forum, which brings together Christian and Muslim leaders to promote religious harmony, also offered prayers for divine mercy and guidance. “May Allah forgive his shortcomings and grant him the highest level in Jannatul Firdaus,” it added.

Buhari, a retired Major General and former military Head of State (1983–1985), returned to power as a democratically elected president in 2015 and served two consecutive terms until 2023. He was known for his emphasis on anti-corruption, infrastructure development, and repositioning Nigeria’s global image.

The Interfaith Dialogue Forum for Peace is a non-governmental initiative committed to strengthening religious tolerance and peaceful coexistence in Nigeria. Over the years, it has played a pivotal role in mediating interreligious conflicts and advocating for social justice and equity.