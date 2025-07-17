Inter Milan Agree Terms with Lookman, Set to Submit €40m Bid to Atalanta 

Duro Ikhazuagbe

While uncertainty surrounds Victor Osimhen’s future in this summer transfer window, his national team mate and Africa’s reigning Player of the Year, Ademola Lookman, is set to join Inter Milan.

Respected Transfer Expert, Fabrizio Romano, announced yesterday that the beaten UEFA Champions League finalists are now ready to submit official €40million bid to Atalanta after agreeing personal terms with the Super Eagles forward.

Since the summer transfer window opened, Lookman has been on the radar of top European clubs like Juventus, Barcelona, Arsenal, Atletico Madrid, and Liverpool.

The 27-year-old Super Eagles star player, has scored 52 goals and 25 assists in 118 appearances since joining the Italian side from RB Leipzig in 2022.

He was largely instrumental to Atalanta winning the Europa League trophy two seasons ago, scoring all three goals in the final against Bayer Leverkusen.

With two years left of his contract at Bergamo, Atalanta have been open to offer their prized asset to the highest bidder, with initial figure expected put at €60million.

It was initially suspected that either Juventus or Napoli were the front runners to sign Lookman until Inter Milan with Christian Chivu as new man in the dugout, shot to the top.

The pacy style of Lookman is expected as a key piece in Milan’s attacking rebuild. His versatility, pace, and defensive work rate make him a strong fit for the Nerazzurri where Lautaro Martínez is the arrow head in attack.

Meanwhile, Italian news outlet, II Mattino reported yesterday that the general feeling is that a final decision on Victor Osimhen’s future will be known by this weekend. Osimhen has not reported to Napoli training camp after he sent a medical certificate to the Italian champions explaining his absence.

He is training on his own and will leave for Istanbul by weekend even if the negotiations have not yet been concluded.

“It has been reported that “Galatasaray want deal closed “as soon as possible,” reports the newspaper.

Galatasaray have accepted the request of Napoli that they cannot sell the striker to an Italian club for the next three years.

It is however not yet certain if the Istanbul giants will accept Napoli President Aurelio De Laurentiis condition for a 20% of Osimhen’s future transfer be remitted to the Italian side.