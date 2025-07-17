Igbo Assembly Backs Ohaneze, Urges Peace, Security, Homeland Investment

Segun Awofadeji in Bauchi





The Igbo Delegates Assembly (IDA) has commended President Bola Ahmed Tinubu for tackling insecurity in Igboland which had hitherto given residents sleepless nights.

The commendation was contained in a communique issued at the end of a recent meeting with a copy made available to journalists in Bauchi, yesterday.

The communique, signed by Chief Kenneth Okeugo JP, President-General of IDA, saluted the courage of President Tinubu “for dismantling the menace of unknown gunmen.”

“It was an ugly development that came into existence during the last administration, and was seen as a deliberate state-sponsored covert operation to destabilise the region and destroy its economy,” the IDA President General, stated.

He added: “We call on the President to further empower the security architecture to achieve total victory over such negative forces both in Igboland and other endangered areas of Nigeria.

“We call on the governors of Igbo states and heads of the security architecture to up their games and provide security to protect the lives and security of innocent masses.”

The Assembly expressed concern over the recent mass killing in Yelewata, Benue State, and urged for adequate response from agencies saddled with the responsibilities of protection of lives and properties

The IDA President General also expressed sympathy on behalf of his group for victims of the Mokwa flood in Niger State

Meanwhile, the Igbo Delegate Assembly has pledged its unalloyed and continuous support to the leadership of the apex Igbo socio-cultural organisation, Ohanaeze Ndigbo.

“The congress unanimously agreed that the Ohanaeze Ndigbo is progressing on the right direction under the leadership of Senator. John Azuta Mbata as President-General,” he stated.

“They should continue in their good work as articulating a pathway for Ndigbo through strategic consultations, reconciliations and bridge-building as exemplified by the just concluded Ohanaeze Ndigbo retreat,” he stated.

The congress used the opportunity to condemn the recent demolition of a structure belonging to Ndibe Obi in Lagos.

“We view it as an issue of political victimization policy on the Igbo in Lagos state, and such acts should cease forthwith, as it is capable of discouraging investors from Nigeria,” he said.

“Furthermore, we call on the government of Lagos state to discourage its citizens and agencies from the deliberate unprovoked attacks on Igbo interests, so as to avoid unforeseen reactions.”

Okeugo then called on Igbo entrepreneurs to be deliberate in diversifying the location their investments to Igbo land.

“They should commence the industrialization of Igbo land in other to create jobs for our teeming young persons while bringing developments to Igboland,” he stated.

“The Assembly enjoined the leaders of the Igbo communities from the various states across Northern Nigeria to be ambassadors of peace wherever they are raising.