iGaming WriteNow Targets Content Gap in Africa’s Gaming Market

A new content brand is preparing for its full-scale launch, focusing on driving growth in Africa’s iGaming space through high-quality, localised content. iGaming WriteNow will support online casinos, sportsbooks, and affiliate-driven operators in addressing a long-standing issue in the industry: the scarcity of culturally relevant and market-aware content tailored for African players.

According to its founder, Dr. Kolade Abisoye, an iGaming content specialist with vast experience across multiple GEOs, the company was born out of a visible disconnect between most content produced for African betting platforms and the audiences they serve.

“Much of the content we see across African platforms is generic, Euro-centric, and quite out of touch with how people bet and interact with games here,” Abisoye said. “It’s disconnected, and that’s where iGaming WriteNow comes in.”

What powers iGaming WriteNow

iGaming WriteNow is currently in its pre-launch phase, with a formal rollout scheduled for the coming months. Still, its foundational infrastructure is already in place. This includes a trained in-house writing team, comprehensive localisation playbooks, and a mobile learning tool designed to onboard and upskill a new generation of African iGaming writers.

The platform specialises in producing content aligned with regulatory standards and the betting culture in key African markets, including Nigeria, Kenya, Ghana, and South Africa. This will help address structural content challenges and enable brands to connect with local players authentically.

Furthermore, iGaming WriteNow aims to create educational content based on market insights, building long-term trust while upholding responsible gambling values.

Structured approach to talent development at scale

iGaming WriteNow is adopting a structured approach to developing content and talents across the continent offering. Their offerings include an in-house writing team trained on regional nuances and GEO-specific betting behavior, localisation guides and checklists to ensure content accuracy, tone, and compliance, a mobile learning tool for writers, combining simplified industry terms, SEO tips, and real use cases, and a creative pipeline to supply high-quality, localized content for operators and affiliates at scale

Abisoye emphasises that the brand’s approach is driven by research and human insights. Having built a career in iGaming content marketing without formal training or mentorship, his goal is to fill the gaps he faced as an early-career writer.

“When I started writing iGaming content, I had to figure out everything the hard way. There was no learning pathway, structure, or ecosystem to support talent on the continent,” he said. “iGaming WriteNow is what I wish I had when I was starting out and what our industry needs today.”

Call for collaboration

As part of its pre-launch phase, the company is welcoming early conversations with gaming brands, affiliates, and platforms interested in tailored content solutions or collaboration around talent development in the African iGaming space.

“Our industry is growing fast, but without localisation, brands might find it difficult to connect with players, especially in a region as culturally diverse as Africa,” Dr. Abisoye added. “We’re here to drive growth in Africa’s market with localised content by experts who live the market, and to build infrastructure supporting creative talents.”

iGaming WriteNow’s website is expected to go live in the coming weeks, ahead of its official launch later this year.