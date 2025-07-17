Host Communities Urged to  Safeguard  National Assets

Blessing Ibunge in Port Harcourt

The Chief of Defence Staff (CDS), General Christopher Musa, has warned that the consequences of oil bunkering and pipeline vandalism are most deeply felt by the host communities themselves, urging them to safeguard the national assets located in their areas.

The CDS made the call at the monthly stakeholders’ engagement hosted by Pipeline Infrastructure Nigeria Limited (PINL) in Port Harcourt, Rivers State.

Represented by Navy Captain Lassie Ozovehe, Musa said: “If you break a pipeline, the environmental and health hazards will affect the community more than the oil companies.”

“These assets are on your land. You benefit from them, so you must protect them,” he stressed.

The CDS praised PINL for its continued efforts in pipeline security, particularly its record of zero infractions on the TNP, describing the company’s achievement as commendable.

In his address at the engagement, General Manager, Community and Stakeholder Relations for PINL, Dr Akpos Mezeh, announced that the company’s surveillance responsibilities have been expanded beyond the TNP to cover gas infrastructure and all national oil and gas assets within the Eastern Corridor.

“This expansion reflects the trust placed in us by the authorities. Our success on the TNP is a direct result of strong collaboration with host communities, consistent operational strategy, and the commitment of our teams on the ground.”

He added that PINL’s model grounded in timely salary payments, safety of personnel, and swift dispute resolution, has helped reduce downtime and increased stakeholder trust.

While noting steady progress, Mezeh acknowledged the challenges still being faced, including intelligence gaps, threats to surveillance teams, and internal community leadership disputes.

He reaffirmed the company’s alignment with the federal government’s Renewed Hope Agenda, noting that the sustainable development of host communities remains central to its mission.

Traditional rulers and community representatives present at the meeting applauded PINL’s role in reducing pipeline infractions but urged the Nigeria National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPCL) and other stakeholders to go further in addressing the needs of people living in oil-producing areas.

Chairman of the Ijaw Youth Council (Eastern Zone), Prince Datolu Sokubo, called for a more inclusive approach that addresses both infrastructure security and human welfare.

“You can’t protect the pipeline without prioritising the people. Without our cooperation, no infrastructure is truly safe,” he said.

Also speaking, Chairman of the Council of Ogoni Traditional Rulers, Mene Suanu Timothy Baridam, said persistent environmental degradation caused by pipeline vandalism and illegal bunkering had worsened hunger and poverty in the region.

Ada Ekpeye-Logbo of the Ekpeye Kingdom, Dr Patricia Ogbonnaya, called on IOCs to stop gas flaring and urged PINL to help amplify the health and environmental concerns of the communities.

“We’re committed to ending illegal bunkering,” she said. “But oil companies must also take responsibility for the long-term impact of their operations.”