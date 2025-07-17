Herdsmen Fresh Attack Claims One in Benue

George Okoh in Makurdi

Fresh attack by suspected herdsmen in Guma Local Government Area of Benue State has led to the death of one person and several others displaced.

The attackers, according to a source, invaded Tsekar village in Ukohol, Nyiev Council Ward, where a resident identified as Mr. Tyough William was killed.

They also ambushed a group of travelers along the Yogbo-Gungu Aze road. The victims were said to be returning from Yogbo to Ortese community when the assailants struck.

The source said one of the travelers, Mr. Udam Dogo, is still missing. Concern grew among relatives when calls to his phone were answered by an unknown herder, raising serious fears for his safety.

However, the total number of casualties and missing persons could not be officially confirmed.

When contacted, the Benue State Police Public Relations Officer, DSP. Udeme Edet, said she was not aware of the incident at the time of this report

Meanwhile, the Executive Secretary of the Benue State Emergency Management Agency(SEMA), James Iorpuu, has disclosed that 107 victims of the June 13 Yelwata attack in Guma Local Government Area of the state are still hospitalised and receiving treatment for injuries sustained during the attack.

Iorpuu, who doubles as Permanent Secretary of the Benue State Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs and Disaster Management/Benue State Emergency Management Agency, stated this in Makurdi when he jointly interacted with journalists alongside his counterparts from Nasarawa and Plateau states.

Iorpuu decried the incessant attacks on rural communities in the state and stated that the level of carnage in Yelwata by the armed marauders was massive.

Iopuu said: “So far 107 survivors of the Yelwata attack are still receiving treatment at the Benue State University Teaching Hospital, BSUTH, Makurdi and other hospitals in that attack that claimed over 200 lives.”

“And we pray that the Yelewata incident will not happen again in any part of Benue State.”

The SEMA boss explained that his counterparts from Nasarawa and Plateau States had come to sympathise with the people and seek ways to synergise to put an end to armed men incursions in the North Central region.

“We are going to work together as a team and find ways to stop what is happening, especially the attackers who pass through Nasarawa State to attack us in Benue State,” Iorpuu said.

In his speech, the Director-General of the Nasarawa State Emergency Management Agency, Mr. Ben Akwash, said they were in the state to condole the people over the attack in Yelwata and to find ways the three states could come together to put an end to the attacks.

He also disclosed their plans to work together and prepare against flood disasters in their respective states.

Also, the Executive Secretary of the Plateau State Emergency Management Agency, Mr. Sunday Abdu, condoled with the people of Benue.

He said: “So we want to assure you that Benue is dear to our hearts. This type of aggression visited on Benue is the same that is being visited on Plateau and other states in the North Central, and we pray to God to secure our families, our children, and women.”

“No doubt Benue has suffered a lot, and we have come here to encourage you and also to understudy Benue’s response to humanitarian situations.”